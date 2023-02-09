There were personal bests aplenty for several athletes with South County ties at recent indoor track meets along the Eastern Seaboard, with one writing her name into the record books.
The record-setter is South Kingstown product Chloe Greene, who represented Charleston Southern in the pentathlon at the Clemson-hosted Bob Pollock Invitational during the last weekend in January.
Greene eclipsed the previous Buccaneer standard set by Caroline Edmondson with a score of 3507 points, setting new personal bests in the 60-meter hurdles and the long jump, finishing in a tie for third in the latter event with a leap of 5.56 meters.
It was the first of a pair of top-threes for the ex-Rebel as she stayed with the main pack throughout the 800 meters, ending her meet on a strong note with a time of two minutes, 21.93 seconds and the points she needed to leapfrog Edmondson.
Heading up the coast, North Kingstown alum Andrew Harmon descended on Blacksburg, Virginia, this past Friday to compete in the weight throw at the Doc Hale Invitational as part of Maryland’s contingent.
For the former Skipper, there was a sense of familiarity with his surroundings as he took part in the Hokie Invitational at the same facility two weeks prior, letting loose a throw of 15.73 meters to claim an 11th place finish.
Harmon showed significant improvement on his earlier result, with his heave of 17.30 meters setting a new personal standard and netting the freshman a ninth-place result as one of a pair of Terrapins to reach the top ten.
Not to be outdone, fellow ex-Skipper Sam Toolin laced up his shoes at the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invitational last Saturday and competed in the mile for the first time since the season-opening Beacon Invitational on Dec. 10.
Toolin, who is currently running for UMass-Lowell, shaved nearly ten seconds off his earlier time to finish in four minutes, 19.29 seconds to brush aside his previous best in the event, one of five River Hawks to do so on the day.
Last but not least, North Kingstown graduate Olivia Joly returned to New England on Jan. 28 as part of a Syracuse squad that arrived in Boston for the John Thomas Terrier Classic and departed the Hub with a dozen personal bests under their belts.
The ex-Skipper entered the 3000 meters alongside a pair of her teammates, and all three Orange runners set new top times, as Joly crossed the line in nine minutes, 41.84 seconds to come home third in her heat and 41st overall.
