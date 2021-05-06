The Rhode Island College women’s lacrosse team had an ironwoman between the pipes in the 2021 campaign by necessity, as Narragansett graduate Shannon O’Connell tended goal for every minute of every game for the Anchorwomen.
O’Connell had to deal with a fair amount of goal mouth activity, as RIC was outshot in every game with the exception of their season-opening 17-7 triumph over Mitchell on March 22.
The former Mariner reached double figures in saves in four contests, making a season-high 14 stops on three occasions while also turning away 11
UMass-Dartmouth efforts in the Anchorwomen’s April 24 finale, which ended in a 13-10 win over the Corsairs.
In total, O’Connell recorded 82 saves while also picking up a team-leading 28 ground balls, along with six caused turnovers, placing her in a tie for fourth place in that category.
Once again, it was an uphill battle for RIC as the Anchorwomen finished the season with a 2-6 record, with their pair of triumphs bookended by a six-game losing run.
Bollentin back on the field
South Kingstown alumna Julia Bollentin suited up for the Wentworth softball team this spring, and although the former Rebel and the Leopards had their share of struggle, there were bright spots nonetheless.
Wentworth concluded the 2021 campaign last Wednesday by dropping both games of a doubleheader against Endicott, but Bollentin had her lone multi-hit contest of the season in the opener, going 2-for-3 in a 3-0 blanking by the Gulls.
The sophomore finished the year at a .196 clip, despite going on a five-game hit streak from April 11 to 18.
In the final game of the run, a 11-10 win over Gordon, Bollentin accrued one of her two runs batted in for the season in the third inning, driving home Alexandra Pina as part of a six-run frame that put the Leopards in front.
It was the second and final victory of the season for Wentworth, who concluded their slate with a 2-15 mark.
Briefly
Ex-Skipper Patrick Maybach struck out seven in six innings of work as he garnered the win in Salve Regina’s series-opening 9-5 victory over Roger Williams on Saturday, drawing first blood for the Seahawks in their best-of-three series against the Hawks. Salve eventually eliminated RWU by a 12-5 margin in Sunday’s game after dropping the second contest 12-4 later on Saturday, and will now advance to the Commonwealth Coast championship series this weekend versus Endicott...Prout grad Jack Dobrzynski picked up a game-high 15 ground balls last Saturday as UMass-Boston upped its mark to 7-0 with a 23-11 decision over Division II opponent American International...Former Rebel Connor Sweeney has played in seven of Wagner’s eight games to date, recording nine ground balls and causing five turnovers for the Seahawks.
