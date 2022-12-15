Although he has yet to start a game this winter for Salve Regina, North Kingstown product Clay Brochu is making key contributions on the court as the Seahawks’ first option off the pine.
Ten games into the campaign, the former Skipper is averaging 21.1 minutes and 8.8 points per contest, with the latter figure bolstered by three performances that saw the junior guard reach double figures.
Brochu poured in 14 points in Salve’s 72-59 defeat to UMass-Boston on Nov. 25 and chipped in with 10 a week to the day later as the Seahawks fell 49-39 to Connecticut College.
However, his best thus far was saved for the last game of the 2022 portion of the Salve schedule, a Sunday visit from Framingham State that ended with the host Seahawks running away with an 81-52 rout.
Logging 31 minutes off the bench, Brochu went 10-for-18 from the field with six three-pointers on his way to a season-high 26 points while also pulling down five rebounds and snagging a pair of steals.
Salve enter their holiday break with a 3-7 overall record, but with a little bit of momentum on the heels of their triumph over the Rams and a 78-64 win over Wentworth on Dec. 3, snapping a three-game losing skid in the process.
The Seahawks return to action by welcoming Curry on Jan. 3, kicking off a stretch of three games in five days that will also include a meeting with Western New England, sandwiched by a short road trip to Roger Williams.
Crusaders competing as Pioneers
Sacred Heart can once again boast having at least a pair of Prout alumnae representing the Pioneers this winter, with Sarah Mitchell taking part in throwing events and Emma McCall competing as a member of the school’s swimming team.
Mitchell started her indoor track season on Dec.3 at the St. John’s-hosted Youree Spence Garcia Invitational, placing sixth in the shot put with her best throw of the day sailing 11.20 meters.
The senior was most recently in action this past Saturday at the Yale Season Opener, improving on her previous performance with an 11.42-meter toss that netted the ex-Crusader a fourth-place result.
Shifting over to the pool, McCall has featured in both individual and relay events, with the junior finding her highest level of success thus far when working alongside three of her teammates.
She entered both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays at the ECAC Winter Championships earlier this month, swimming the opening leg of the former in 24.92 seconds to help Sacred Heart towards a 12th place finish.
Earlier in the season, McCall was part of a quartet that came home second in the 200 free relay in a Nov. 6 tri-meet that also involved Howard and Long Island, stopping the clock in one minute, 41.32 seconds.
Both Mitchell and McCall are in the midst of a break from competition, with Mitchell slated to resume her campaign on Jan. 6 at the West Point Open and McCall diving in two weeks later in a dual meet versus Central Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.