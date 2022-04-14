A pair of South Kingstown graduates are suiting up this spring for the Rhode Island College baseball team, with former Rebels Cole Podedworny and Shaun Gamelin taking the field for the 2022 edition of the Anchormen nine.
Podedworny has seen action in seven games for RIC, mainly coming off the bench in a pinch-hitting role but also twice appearing in the starting lineup as the designated hitter, most recently on March 29 against Johnson & Wales.
Despite receiving limited opportunities at the plate, the sophomore has nonetheless made an impact, knocking a pair of hits in seven at-bats along with three runs scored and four runs driven in.
On the mound, Gamelin has made eight appearances out of the bullpen, punching out 17 hitters in 7.1 innings of work while also picking up the save in the Anchormen’s 7-4 triumph over Crown on March 4 during the team’s early-season trip to Florida.
Tow honored
With one swing of the bat, freshman Emily Tow cleared the bases to help push the UMass Lowell softball team on to victory over Binghamton on Saturday. For her efforts, the former North Kingstown standout was selected as the America East Rookie of the Week by the league office on Tuesday morning.
Knotted at 0-0 in the bottom of the fourth frame in game one against the Bearcats, the River Hawks drew walks to load the bases with two outs. Tow to pinch hit and potentially drive in a score. After working a 2-2 count, she connected with a pitch and smacked it to deep right center field. The ball cleared the fence for a grand slam, slingshotting the River Hawks to a 4-0 lead.
The River Hawks went on to a 5-0 win to go to 19-12 on the year and 4-1 in conference play.
