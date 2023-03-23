North Kingstown graduate Maggie Schwab helped the CCRI women’s basketball team to its second consecutive NJCAA national tournament appearance. The Knights won their opener before falling 67-52 to top-ranked Rochester in the quarterfinals.
Schwab had 11 points and 10 rebounds as CCRI rallied for a first-round win over Onondaga. In the quarterfinals, the former Skipper had 10 points and four rebounds.
Schwab had a terrific season with the Knights, finishing as the nation’s leader in field goal percentage.
Moody stays hot
After a 2022 campaign in which she emerged as one of American International’s top attacking threats, Prout alumna Kathryn Moody has shown no signs of slowing down in front of the cage for the Yellow Jackets.
Four games into the season, the former Crusader has notched eight goals to her name, with half of that total coming in AIC’s first win of the spring, a 19-2 rout of Caldwell on Feb. 26.
Moody opened her account with 7:58 remaining in the opening term, taking a pass from Sam Giordano and blazing the ball past Cougar goaltender Serena Barra to make the score 6-0 in the Yellow Jackets’ favor.
As the game wore on, Moody developed a deadly partnership with Liz Day, who provided the assist on her remaining markers, including a pair that came 1:54 apart in the second quarter.
The senior attacker was held to a single tally in AIC’s next outing, a 15-6 setback to Bentley on March 1, but recovered strongly in recording a fourth quarter hat-trick as the Yellow Jackets vanquished Bridgeport 13-12 on the road ten days later.
Proving instrumental to AIC’s triumph over the Purple Knights, Moody’s trifecta began 2:14 into the period as she made the hosts pay for their ill discipline, beating Jacklyn Mellia to break a 9-9 deadlock while on the numerical advantage.
Bridgeport then scored the next two goals to grab their first lead of the day, which was answered with a pair from the Yellow Jackets, as Giordano and Moody put the visitors back in the ascendancy.
However, the Purple Knights’ Emily Stuart tied proceedings with just under three minutes remaining, which required Moody to once again fire home the go-ahead tally, this time putting AIC up for good 79 seconds from the end of regulation.
With their mark now at 2-2, the Yellow Jackets begin Northeast-10 play Saturday afternoon against Saint Anselm, an opponent that dealt them a 16-7 defeat on February 18 in a game that did not count towards the league standings.
Heading into her second face-off with the Hawks, Moody will be looking to banish some past demons as the Saint Anselm defense kept her off the scoresheet in their previous meeting, restricting her to a solitary shot on goal.
Briefly
Ex-Crusader Vanessa Oatley hurled three innings of no-hit ball in relief to pick up her first win of 2023 on March 9 as Penn State claimed a 3-2 triumph over South Florida . . . Prout product Ashley Kaiser has played in four games for the Bryant softball team to date, driving home a run in the Bulldogs’ 12-3 setback to Jacksonville on March 11 . . . North Kingstown product Mason Andrade’s 152 digs is currently pacing the Wentworth volleyball team, who won their 11th straight match with a four-set decision over Rivier last Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.