Saturday was a monumental day for South Kingstown graduate Shaun Gamelin, as his 12-strikeout performance for Rhode Island College in game one of their doubleheader versus Castleton earned him a spot in the Anchormen’s record books.
His punchout of Elias Gomez to open the fifth inning of RIC’s 14-0 blanking of the Spartans netted the ex-Rebel his 208th strikeout in maroon and gold, surpassing the previous mark set by Gary Levesque in 2011 on his way to his fifth win of the spring.
A significant portion of Gamelin’s record total has come this season, as the righty vacated the bullpen to join the Anchormen’s starting rotation and has gone on to strike out a Little East-leading 97 batters, 43 ahead of his nearest challenger.
RIC concluded their double-dip against Castleton by notching another shutout, taking the nightcap by an 11-0 score to improve their mark to 15-10 heading into midweek meetings with UMass-Dartmouth and Roger Williams.
Perry earns A-10 honor
This time last year, Braeden Perry was on the mound for the North Kingstown High School baseball team. Now he’s pitching for URI – and doing it well.
The freshman was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week on Monday after a terrific performance against Fordham over the weekend. The right-hander turned in one of his strongest performances as a Ram thus far, throwing a career-long 7.0 innings in the Saturday series finale. Perry racked up five strikeouts, scattered a pair of hits and forced Fordham to strand six different runners over the course of his quality start. He left the game without a decision.
McCarthy helping red-hot Cardinals
North Kingstown alum Justin McCarthy has cracked the starting lineup in recent weeks for the Catholic baseball team, who are knocking on the door of the top ten in the Division III rankings thanks in part to their perfect record in league play.
The Cardinals improved to 9-0 in Landmark Conference competition after sewing up a three-game sweep of Scranton with a 12-6 decision on Monday, which was their fifth straight contest in which they plated at least ten runs.
McCarthy did not take to the field in Catholic’s finale versus the Royals, but took part in both halves of Saturday’s twin bill, most notably scoring the tying run in the seventh inning of game one to set the table for a walk-off home run in the ninth.
After mostly staying on the bench during the opening weeks of the season, the former Skipper began to take on a more active role for the Cardinals once the calendar turned to March, splitting his time in the field between second and third base.
Although his .239 batting average is some way off the team pace, McCarthy has nonetheless made key contributions at the plate, none bigger than his double in the bottom of the ninth of Catholic’s February 26 meeting with Salve Regina.
With the score knotted at five and the potential winning run on second, the time for McCarthy to rise up came when he laced a Chris Beach offering up the middle to enable pinch-runner Mark Villanueva to journey home with the deciding run for the Cardinals.
It was the first of two extra-base hits for date for McCarthy, as he slammed his first home run at the collegiate level on March 22 against Marymount, taking Saints starter Ryan Cuadros over the fence in the third inning of a 17-13 Catholic triumph.
Currently ranked 11th in both Division III polls and possessing a 21-3 overall record, the Cardinals will put their season-high six-game winning streak on the line Saturday afternoon as they kick off a three-game series versus Moravian.
Heading into the set with the Greyhounds, McCarthy has chalked up six runs batted in for the spring while also stealing five bases, the latter placing him one off the team lead owned by Lucas Malave.
