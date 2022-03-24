South Kingstown alum Blaine Lidsky spent his spring break in a productive manner, as he was putting his bat to good use for the Stonehill baseball team during the Skyhawks’ recent trip to Florida while also earning a pair of awards for his offensive prowess.
While many of his peers were working on their sun tans, the former Rebel was working on opposing pitching staffs, going a combined 14-for-32 during the squad’s 11-game tour of the Sunshine State along with three home runs and 14 runs batted in.
Lidsky hit safely in every contest with the exception of Stonehill’s first tilt, an 18-2 rout by Bentley on March 4 that saw the Falcons plaster a ten-spot on the scoreboard in the fifth inning before adding five more in the following frame.
Things quickly got better for the junior catcher, as he went 3-for-5 while driving home a run in a 14-7 defeat to Rollins two days later, setting the table for a 4-for-5 afternoon against American International 24 hours after the Skyhawks’ meeting with the Tars.
The first three plate appearances of Lidsky’s day versus the Yellowjackets all resulted in extra-base hits, as he drilled doubles in the first and fourth innings before slamming a two-run home run in the fifth to put Stonehill 4-2 ahead of AIC.
Unfortunately, the Skyhawks could not make their advantage last, as American International plated four runs in the seventh inning to hit the front for good on their way to a 7-6 decision.
After finding his power stroke against the Yellowjackets, Lidsky also went on to clear the fence in a 10-3 defeat to Lynn on March 9 and against Caldwell on March 13 in a 14-2 triumph that finished Stonehill’s tour on a positive note.
In recognition of his performance at the plate, both the Northeast-10 Conference and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association tabbed Lidsky for weekly honors once the Skyhawks returned home to New England.
The Northeast-10 selected the right-handed batter as its player of the week, whereas the NCBWA cast its net wider, choosing him as its Division II East region hitter of the week for the week ending March 16.
Stonehill opened the northern portion of its 2022 schedule this past weekend with a non-conference series versus fellow NE-10 member Saint Rose, taking three of four from the Golden Knights to improve to 10-10 on the campaign.
The Skyhawks officially kick off conference play this Friday with a trip to Southern New Hampshire, opening a four-game set with a Penmen squad that was selected as the preseason favorite to finish first in the Northeast-10’s Northeast division.
