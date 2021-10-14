A pair of North Kingstown graduates are suiting up this fall for the Salve Regina women’s volleyball team, with former Skippers Jaime Harrington and Meaghan Corkery contributing on the court for the Seahawks.
Harrington has made her presence felt in every match to date for Salve with the exception of the team’s straight-sets defeat to Smith on Oct. 1.
She has been mainly used as an option off the bench in the libero position, racking up 17 aces, 11 assists and 58 digs, hitting double figures in the latter on two occasions thus far.
Harrington reached her season high of 11 in the Seahawks’ defeat to Endicott on Sept. 21, then followed up four days later with a team-high 10 as Salve earned a triumph over Curry.
Corkery has made a half-dozen appearances for Salve, and has managed to see action in the Seahawks’ two most recent matches.
The junior had 16 total attacks on her return to play last Friday as Johnson & Wales got the better of Salve in five sets, before notching a campaign-best 20 the next day as the Seahawks wrapped up a three-match homestand with a victory over Worcester State.
While Corkery has positioned herself into the team’s top ten with 80 total attacks on the fall, her work at the front of the net has been more notable; the middle blocker’s 11 blocks are good for a tie for third on the Seahawks.
After their straight-sets triumph over the Lancers, Salve are now 9-6 on the year and will now embark on a stretch that will see the Seahawks hit the road for their next five matches, starting with a Wednesday evening trip to Wentworth.
Ward making impact at Assumption
North Kingstown alumna Haleigh Ward had to play the waiting game at the outset of the season, but the ex-Skipper is now becoming a viable option off the bench for the Assumption women’s soccer team.
The freshman midfielder made her debut for the Greyhounds in a 2-0 win over Georgian Court on Sept. 14 and has appeared in every match since, earning her first start 11 days later against Pace as the two teams fought to a 2-2 stalemate.
While she has yet to notch her first goal at the collegiate level, Ward has taken eight shots, with three of those coming in Assumption’s scoreless draw against Bentley on Sept. 29.
The Greyhounds are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run, dating back to a 1-0 overtime triumph over American International on Sept. 11 that enabled the Assumption squad to start off Northeast-10 play on the right foot.
However, Ward and her teammates have only managed to taste victory three times during this streak, picking up a conference-leading five ties, with Saturday’s 0-0 deadlock with Saint Rose becoming the latest addition to the Greyhounds’ draw collection.
