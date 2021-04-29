Prout graduate Jack Dobrzynski earned himself a place in the record books last Thursday, as he had a dominant evening at the face-off dot for the UMass-Boston men’s lacrosse team in the Beacons’ 19-15 win over Western Connecticut.
The senior was instrumental in establishing possession at the draws, winning 36 out of 38 duels with four different Colonial adversaries and tying the NCAA all-division mark for face-off wins in a single game.
Dobrzynski was also able to accumulate 28 ground balls, bettering his own UMass-Boston record of 21 that he set against Plymouth State in 2019, and had the assist on three of the goals scored by the Beacons.
The effort put together by the ex-Crusader went a long way in ensuring that he was the recipient of the Little East Conference’s player of the week award, with his case further aided by a goal in a tight 10-8 decision over Eastern Connecticut two days earlier.
With 5:16 remaining in the third quarter, Dobrzynski notched his second goal of the spring by scooping up the ground ball from his own draw control and then firing home past Warrior goaltender Jack Farrell to tie the contest at six apiece.
The UMass-Boston squad came out of the gates firing after getting a late start to their campaign, only beginning their slate on April 13 and subsequently burning a giant hole in the opposition net by scoring a combined 55 goals in their opening two contests.
Local product Bobby Sprague of South Kingstown is also a contributor for the Beacons.
McGee plays key role for Cadets
To say that the 2021 season for the Norwich baseball has been of a stop-start nature is a understatement to say the least, but one constant for the Cadets has been South Kingstown alum Connor McGee.
The former Rebel has caught in all eight contests to date for the Norwich nine, starting all except the first game of the team’s April 10 doubleheader versus Rivier, a 15-1 rout that kicked off the team’s current six-game winning run.
Despite the team’s recent success, McGee’s bat hasn’t been able to be as potent as his teammates; his current average of .154 is more than 100 points below the team average.
However, the junior backstop has been able to be productive on his rare appearances on the basepaths, scoring seven runs on the campaign along with a stolen base, with the former good for a tie for third on the Cadets.
Norwich have been able to string together a 6-2 mark, but were unable to further improve their record last week after games versus Colby-Sawyer and Saint Joseph’s of Maine were canceled for coronavirus-related reasons.
Barring any last-minute schedule changes, the Cadets will have no further chances to take to the field this spring prior to the Great Northeast Athletic Conference tournament, tentatively scheduled for early next month.
