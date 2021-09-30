After showing previous glimpses of what he can do, Narragansett product Thomaz Whitford had a breakthrough performance last Saturday, but New Mexico State was unable to avoid defeat to Hawaii, falling to the Rainbow Warriors by a 41-21 score.
The ex-Mariner logged six receptions for a total of 88 yards, including a pair of gains of more than 20 yards on a touchdown drive early in the final quarter that pulled the Aggies to within ten of Hawaii.
Whitford managed to keep hope alive for NMSU by hauling in a 24-yard pass from Jonah Johnson on a 4th-and-9 that got the Aggies deep into the red zone, seven plays after kick-starting the possession with a season-high 26-yard gain.
It marked the third game in a row that the junior college transfer had recorded a catch, dating back to a Sept. 11 meeting with intra-state rival New Mexico which finished in a 34-25 triumph for the Lobos.
With 6:33 remaining in the second quarter, Whitford caught an 11-yard pass in the back of the end zone for his first reception and touchdown in NMSU colors, capping off a nine-play, 68-yard drive to at the time make the score 14-13 in favor of New Mexico.
New Mexico State is currently 1-4 on the season, with their lone win coming on Sept. 18 as they upended DIivision I FCS opponent South Carolina State 43-35, with Whitford snaring a pair of receptions for 30 yards in the Aggie triumph.
Next for NMSU this upcoming Saturday is a challenge in the form of the defending Mountain West champion San Jose State, which will begin a stretch of three straight road games that will also include a visit to Nevada and a rematch with Hawaii.
Meyer stars on course
South Kingstown graduate Aodhan Meyer put together an award-winning performance Sunday afternoon on the cross-country trail as he placed on the podium at a meet hosted by Mount St. Mary College in Milton, N.Y.
The former Rebel, now a senior at the Merchant Marine Academy, crossed the line in third place with a time of 28 minutes, 40.3 seconds, setting the pace for a Mariner team that had all five of its scoring athletes finish inside the top 20.
Despite those fine performances, the Merchant Marine squad had to settle for a second place result in the team event, prevented from taking top spot by the Coast Guard Academy, with the Bears scoring 55 points to the 56 accrued by the Mariners.
Meyer’s efforts did alert the attention of the Skyline Conference, however, as he earned the league’s runner of the week award, after earlier receiving an honorable mention in recognition of his 13th place finish at the Adelphi Invitational on Sept. 3.
In what was the season-opening meet for Merchant Marine, Meyer held his own amongst a field that contained several Division II programs to clock in at 26 minutes, 48.5 seconds, helping the Mariners to finish fourth out of 14 teams.
Briefly
Ex-Rebel Aidan Moriarty scored his first collegiate goal for Rhode Island College last Wednesday, hitting the target with 18 seconds remaining to cap off the Anchormen’s 4-0 blanking of Dean . . . Prout alumna Emma Slade has made five appearances for the Stonehill women’s soccer team this fall, recording six shots for the 3-3-1 Skyhawks . . . Former Skipper Julia Caruolo has notched 17 digs for Iona, five of which came in the Gaels’ straight-sets win over Manhattan on September 18.
