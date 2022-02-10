South Kingstown product Chloe Greene spent the first month of 2022 taking her first steps on the collegiate track scene, competing in a trio of meets for Charleston Southern.
The former Rebel kicked off her Buccaneer career on Jan. 15 when she competed on the second day of the Clemson Invitational, taking part in the high jump and the 4x400 meter relay.
Greene finished in a tie for 16th in the former event, clearing the bar at 1.55 meters, while she ran the anchor leg in the relay for the school’s B team, which finished right behind the A squad in 11th with a time of four minutes, 4.58 seconds.
Six days later, the freshman earned a promotion to the A quartet as they took to the track at the Carolina Challenge, helping the group to take top honors in three minutes, 52.08 seconds while also setting the eighth-fastest time in program history.
In her most recent meet on Jan. 28, Greene dabbled in several events as she entered the pentathlon at the Clemson-hosted Bob Pollock Invitational, earning a ninth-place result with a score of 3,075 points.
She put together strong bookends with solid performances in both the 60-meter hurdles and 800 meters, picking up 802 and 734 points in each of those races, but struggled in the shot put, as her best throw of 7.93 meters only netted her 395 points.
After not competing last weekend, the Charleston Southern squad will be divvied up between meets hosted by Liberty and Boston University starting on Friday, marking the first time that the Buccaneers have left South Carolina soil this winter.
Records helping Colgate heat up
After a rough non-conference slate that left them with a record of 4-9, the Colgate men’s basketball team has hit its stride, winning seven of its last eight contests, while South Kingstown native Keegan Records has found his shooting stroke.
The St. Andrew’s product, who is currently leading the Raiders in rebounds (133) and blocked shots (33), strung together a pair of performances within the last month in which he poured in at least 20 points.
In a 69-50 victory over Navy on Jan. 13, Records went 11-of-13 from the field to notch a game- and career-high 25 points, following up last Saturday with a 20-point effort that helped Colgate snag an 86-68 decision over American.
The Raiders went over the .500 mark for the season on Monday with their fourth straight victory, holding serve on their home deck against Holy Cross with an 87-60 triumph as Records led the way for Colgate with 14 points and eight rebounds.
With their overall mark now at 12-11, the Raiders will be looking to stay hot over the next week, welcoming Lehigh on Wednesday before hitting the road this upcoming Saturday to take on a Loyola squad that they dispatched 65-52 back on Jan. 24.
Briefly
North Kingstown product Andrew Whitney leapt his way to a third-place finish while representing Worcester Polytechnic Institute in last Saturday’s Tufts Cupid Invitational, recording a distance of 6.68 meters . . . Former North Kingstown swim state champ Abby Maguire picked up the first event win of her collegiate career on Jan. 28, taking the 1000-yard freestyle in ten minutes, 33.12 seconds for James Madison in the Dukes’ dual meet versus Richmond.
