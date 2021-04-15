The Saint Leo women’s lacrosse team has risen to the occasion in recent weeks, reeling off three wins in its last four contests thanks in part to the play of North Kingstown graduate Lia Lamendola.
Over that span, the former Skipper has scored six of her seven goals on the campaign, including her first hat trick at the collegiate level coming last Wednesday in the Lions’ 14-7 victory over Florida Tech.
Lamendola got her name on the ledger with 11:51 left in the opening half with Saint Leo enjoying a numerical advantage, taking a pass from Meghan Bomleny before depositing the ball past Panther goaltender Emily Harris.
That marker kicked off a two-minute stretch in which the hosting Lions scored four straight goals to blow out what was a 4-2 lead into an all-but-unassailable 8-2 advantage.
In the second half, Lamendola was able to beat Harris twice more unassisted, which, along with an earlier assist on one of Delaney Chrisco’s game-high four goals, gave her a career-high four points on the afternoon.
Three days later, the sophomore had her second-straight four-point performance, dishing off three helpers along with a goal in the second half to guide Saint Leo to a 17-14 triumph over Palm Beach Atlantic.
Two South County natives helping Skyhawks
This spring, the Stonehill baseball team can call upon the services of a pair of players with South County connections, with Narragansett native Mike Swanholm and South Kingstown product Blaine Lidsky suiting up for the Skyhawks.
Swanholm, who attended Hendricken, has played in all but one of the 15 games played by the Stonehill nine to date. The former Hawk is batting below .200, but has driven home seven runs and slammed a pair of home runs.
Lidsky has played more of a supporting role for the Skyhawks, making occasional starts at catcher while hitting at a .259 clip with three doubles and a home run in eight games played.
His most notable contribution to the cause came in Stonehill’s season-opener versus Saint Anselm on March 20, as his walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth drove home a pair to claim a 10-9 decision over the Hawks.
