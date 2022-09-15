In a bid to avoid the sophomore jinx, North Kingstown graduate Dempsey Campbell has started the 2022 season in fine form for the University of Massachusetts field hockey team while also earning plaudits for her play.
The Atlantic 10 Conference selected the former Skipper as its offensive player of the week for the week ending Sept. 5 after she made key contributions in a pair of triumphs for the Minutewomen.
Campbell played the role of hero in a Sept. 2 non-league meeting with in-state rival UMass-Lowell, placing the decisive goal past River Hawk goaltender Eleonore Boekhorst in the fifth round of the shootout to break a 2-2 stalemate.
Two days later, UMass was back in action against another America East member, as New Hampshire arrived in Amherst looking to prevent the Minutewomen from stringing together back-to-back wins.
After a scoreless first half, the hosts drew first blood nearly 11 minutes into the third quarter as Campbell received a feed from Isolde Otten and then deposited her effort into the cage for her second official marker of the campaign. UMass went on to a win.
Last weekend saw Campbell and the Minutewomen embark on their first road trip of the season, traveling to Iowa to play the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes while also locking horns with Providence on neutral ground.
The Friars proved no match for UMass, as the Minutewomen pitched a 2-0 shutout on Saturday, but Iowa had all the answers the very next day as the Hawkeyes improved their mark to 5-1 with a 2-0 result of their own.
With their record now at 4-2, UMass will start the A-10 portion of their schedule this Friday afternoon against Saint Louis before returning to non-conference play the following Monday versus Boston University.
Going into league competition, Campbell is currently one of four Minutewomen players to have more than one goal to their name, with her other tally to date coming in a 4-3 overtime upending of Maine on Aug. 27.
Briefly
Ex-Rebel Ethan Palazzeti has seven tackles for Castleton, four of which came in the Spartans’ 48-0 rout of Fitchburg State this past Saturday . . . South Kingstown product Steven Schmidt has played every minute of Rhode Island College’s first three matches of the fall, including the Anchormen’s 3-1 win over Nichols on Saturday . . . Former Skipper Charlotte Simmons has started all seven matches to date for Central Connecticut, recording a shot in the Blue Devils’ 2-0 blanking of Siena on August 18.
