Three swimmers with ties to South County were in action this past weekend, with North Kingstown graduates Aubrey Forman and Abby Maguire and Prout alumna Emma McCall each scoring points for their respective teams.
Forman competed for Assumption as the Greyhounds tuned up for next month’s Northeast-10 Conference championship meet with a Saturday dual versus Merrimack, defeating the Warriors by a 110-76 score.
Assumption was able to pick up its second triumph of the season on the strength of nine event wins, which included both 200-meter relays and a clean sweep of all four 100-meter individual races.
It was a quiet day for Forman, who only took part in the 100-meter backstroke for the Greyhounds and earned a second-place finish in a time of one minute, 2.93 seconds, just over two seconds behind teammate Faith Somody.
Further afield, fellow ex-Skipper Maguire represented a James Madison squad that had won its previous three duals going into their clash with the Naval Academy, racking up at least 160 points versus Marshall, Richmond and William & Mary.
The sophomore played her part against the Midshipwomen, picking up her first win of the campaign in the 1000-yard freestyle, covering the distance in ten minutes, 30.40 seconds and outpacing her nearest competitor by over three seconds.
Despite Maguire’s triumph, the Dukes were unable to continue their streak as Navy eked out a 151-149 decision via a second place finish in the meet-concluding 200-yard freestyle relay, preventing a JMU one-two sweep by three-tenths of a second.
Last but not least, McCall spent a significant amount of time in the pool for Sacred Heart as they battled with Central Connecticut, swimming a leg in all four relays for the Pioneers while also entering a pair of individual events.
After a seven-week layoff, Sacred Heart showed signs of rust over the course of their two-day tussle with the Blue Devils, with CCSU winning every event except the three-meter diving competition to claim a 248-105 rout.
Despite the Pioneers’ struggles, McCall was part of second-place finishes in both the 200-yard medley and freestyle relays, later touching the wall fifth in the 100-yard butterfly to accrue her lone individual point of the meet.
Briefly
North Kingstown alum Dante Echeandia ran in a pair of events representing Assumption at the Southern Connecticut-hosted Sutherland Invitational this past Sunday, finishing third in the 200 meters (23.56 seconds) and fourth in the 55 meters (6.73 seconds) . . . Ex-Skipper Sam Toolin was one of a pair of UMass-Lowell competitors to finish inside the top ten in the 800 meters at the Ice Breaker Invitational on Jan. 14, taking seventh place in one minute, 58.35 seconds . . . South Kingstown product Chloe Greene set a new Charleston Southern program record in the 600 meters on Jan. 14 at the Clemson Invitational, with the former Rebel covering the distance in one minute, 39.68 seconds.
