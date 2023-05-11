For the first time in program history, the Rhode Island College baseball team can call itself Little East Conference regular season champions, thanks in part to a lively starting lineup that boasts five players hitting at a .300 clip or above at the plate.
Among that group, the bat of South Kingstown graduate Cole Podedworny has been the liveliest this spring, pacing the Anchormen with a .413 batting average along with eight doubles, four home runs and 32 runs batted in.
His average has skyrocketed in recent weeks due to a 13-game hit streak dating back to RIC’s April 14 meeting with UMass-Dartmouth, when he went 2-for-4 while driving home a run as the Anchormen sailed into shore with a 12-2 triumph over the Corsairs.
During his current run, Podedworny has compiled four games with at least three hits, feasting on the Suffolk pitching staff in an April 15 doubleheader by drilling six hits combined over the two contests, including a three-run home run in game one.
However, it was his final contribution of the day that stood the tallest. He delivered in the bottom of the ninth of the nightcap with a walk-off base hit to seal a 7-6 come-from-behind victory that saw RIC plate the final four runs without reply.
Podedworny once again picked up three hits three days later, notching a pair of RBI’s while also crossing home once as the Anchormen posted four four-run innings as they bested Western Connecticut by a 19-6 margin.
In more recent action, the former Rebel has been remarkably consistent, going 2-for-4 in each of the final three games of the regular season, which concluded last Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Plymouth State.
RIC tuned up for the Little East tournament by bowling shutouts in both contests, taking the opener 10-0 before claiming an 8-0 decision in the back end of the twin bill to finish the conference slate with a 15-1 record.
With their overall mark now situated at 28-11, the top-seeded Anchormen were slated to begin their march towards a first LEC title since 2011 on Wednesday morning as they square off against number-six seed Castleton.
When the two teams locked horns on April 8, the RIC nine proved too powerful for the Spartans, winning both meetings by a combined score of 24-0 while South Kingstown alum Shaun Gamelin and Terry Murray each hurled complete games.
Edwards helps SHU to title
Prout alumna Ellie Edwards was in a celebratory mood Saturday as she took part in Sacred Heart’s 7-6 upending of Wagner in the Northeast Conference championship game, helping the Pioneers claim their fourth consecutive crown.
In what proved to be an arm wrestle of a contest, SHU’s Maggie Araneo fired home the winning marker with just 15 seconds left in regulation to cap off a final quarter comeback that saw the hosts score the final four goals of the day unanswered.
Edwards mostly made her contributions towards Sacred Heart’s victory in the defensive half, picking up a ground ball and causing a turnover, but also managed to find time to release a shot on goal that was turned away by Wagner netminder Lauren Distefano.
Having won each of their last ten games, the Pioneers learned the identity of their opponent in the first round of the NCAA tournament Sunday evening, earning a trip to Chapel Hill to face off against defending national champion North Carolina.
The Tar Heels head into Friday afternoon’s meeting on the heels of an 11-9 defeat to Boston College in the Atlantic Coast Conference title decider.
