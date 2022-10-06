Narragansett product Thomaz Whitford is once again suiting up at the tight end position for New Mexico State this fall, but is facing a new set of challenges in light of limited opportunities to shine for the Aggies.
The former Mariner has experienced a drop-off in production compared to 2021, recording three catches after six games compared to 12 receptions at the same point last year.
A change in offensive scheme resulting from the hiring of Jerry Kill as head coach can be attributed as the main culprit in Whitford’s fall down the pecking order, as NMSU has used a run-heavy approach along with four- and five-receiver sets.
However, the junior did make a key contribution in the Aggies’ lone win of the campaign thus far, snagging a touchdown in a 45-26 upending of Hawaii on Sept. 24 that netted the program’s first-ever victory over the Rainbow Warriors.
With 16 seconds remaining in the first half, Whitford capped off an eight-play, 72-yard drive by hauling in a one-yard pass from Gavin Frakes to put the finishing touches on a 21 point second quarter that put New Mexico State 35-10 ahead.
After Saturday’s 21-7 defeat to Florida International, the Aggies enter their bye week with a 1-5 record and will be looking to claim state bragging rights against New Mexico.
Greene helping Rivier’s big year
The Rivier women’s volleyball team has racked up an 11-3 record this fall thanks in part to the play of North Kingstown graduate Cadia Greene, who is building on her solid freshman season with a fine sophomore campaign.
Having taken part in all 14 of the Raiders’ matches, the ex-Skipper is once again among the squad’s leaders in multiple statistical categories, placing third in kills (90) and points (97), while her 285 total attacks are good for second behind Sydney Racevicius.
Greene has reached double-digit kills twice thus far, racking up ten in Rivier’s three-set loss to Springfield on September 2 and reaching her season high of 12 in a straight-sets victory over Castleton eight days later.
Rivier most recently took to the court this past Saturday in a tri-match, coming from two sets down to defeat Western New England in five before finishing proceedings with a straight-sets decision over Bay Path to extend their current winning streak to three.
In the earlier meeting versus the Golden Bears, Greene played her part by accruing nine kills, 22 total attacks and three digs before stringing together three kills and ten attacks in the nightcap against the Wildcats.
A four-match week now awaits the Raiders, starting on Tuesday with a non-league road trip to Plymouth State, followed by a return to Great Northeast play against Emmanuel two days later and a tri-match on Saturday with Norwich and Albertus Magnus.
