Prout alumna Alex Miko-Rydzaj had reason to celebrate recently, as the ex-Crusader contributed towards Fairfield’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship in the swimming pool by taking part in a pair of events over the course of the four-day meet.
Miko-Rydzaj did not have to wait long for her first foray into the water, as she was tabbed to swim the butterfly leg for the Stags in the opening event of the meet, the 200-yard medley relay.
The Fairfield quartet put in a strong performance, earning a third place result behind the groups representing Iona and Niagara and just ahead of Marist, keeping the Red Foxes off the podium by 33 one-hundredths of a second.
Two days later, Miko-Rydzaj was back in action, this time racing for the Stags in the 100-yard butterfly, swimming her preliminary heat in 58.20 seconds to advance to the B final, falling short of the main final by eight-tenths of a second.
Even though the B final is a consolation race, points towards the team championship were still awarded and the senior scored three points for Fairfield via a sixth place finish, clocking in with a time of 58.65 seconds.
Those three points, while a small haul compared to the 32 that Miko-Rydzaj was able to help obtain in the earlier medley relay, proved to be vital come the end of the meet as the Stags were able to hold off Niagara to win its first team title in three years.
Even though the Purple Eagles claimed top honors in the championship-ending 400-yard freestyle relay, their total of 605 points were four shy of the mark that Fairfield was able to accrue through their cumulative efforts.
Zarrella having an impact
The Sacred Heart wrestling team is currently in the throes of a 22-dual meet losing streak dating back to the previous season, but one bright spot on the mat for the Pioneers in recent times has been North Kingstown product Aidan Zarrella.
Competing in the 165-pound weight class, the former Skipper picked up his ninth win of the winter in SHU’s match versus Brown on Sunday, taking a 6-3 decision over the Bears’ Mason Spears as one of three Pioneer grapplers to win.
It was the fourth triumph for Zarrella in his five most recent bouts, besting adversaries from Franklin & Marshall, Bloomsburg and Hofstra on points, including a defeat of the former’s RJ Moore with a 12-3 major decision.
Zarrella and the Pioneers will conclude the campaign with a trip to Philadelphia two weekends from now to take part in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.