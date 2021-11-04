As her freshman campaign on the Rivier volleyball team heads down the homestretch, North Kingstown graduate Cadia Greene is continuing to establish herself as a key part of a Raider squad that has already tasted success, but is hungry for more.
Rivier wrapped up the Great Northeast Athletic Conference’s regular-season title on Saturday after securing wins over Lasell and Dean to finish league play with an unblemished 13-0 mark.
Greene featured in both matches, picking up four kills and seven total attacks in a straight-sets victory over the Lasers before compiling 12 digs and 13 points in the nightcap as the Raiders dispatched the Bulldogs in four sets.
It was the fourth time this fall that the former Skipper reached double figures in digs, doing so in previous matches versus Anna Maria, Simmons and New England College, reaching her season high of 18 against the latter on Sept. 10.
From her outside hitter position, Greene has been a solid contributor throughout the season for Rivier, stringing together 152 kills, 524 total attacks, 101 digs and 180 points on the campaign, placing her inside the top five on the Raiders in each category.
After falling at the final hurdle to Johnson & Wales two years ago, Rivier will be looking to finish the job this time around, and the first step towards doing just that will come on Tuesday evening as they will face Saint Joseph’s of Maine in the GNAC quarterfinals.
Should the Raiders get past the Monks, they will play again on Thursday against the winner of the clash between Regis and Norwich, with the winner of that matchup advancing to the championship two days later.
Palazzetti helps Castleton
South Kingstown product Ethan Palazzeti was heavily involved in the defensive side of things this past Saturday as Castleton picked up its third straight win with a 38-31 triumph over Anna Maria.
The ex-Rebel broke up a pass from Amcat signal-caller Alex Cohen while also making a season-high eight tackles, which placed him in a tie with Jayson Gilsinger for the team lead on the day.
Palazzeti now has 21 tackles on the campaign along with three pass breakups and a fumble recovery, the latter eventually leading to a field goal in Castleton’s 21-13 victory over Dean on Oct. 9.
With their latest win under their belts, the Spartans are now 5-3 on the season with a pair of games remaining on their docket, a visit to Alfred State this upcoming Saturday before returning home to finish the slate the following week versus Gallaudet.
