The freshman campaign of North Kingstown alum Mason Andrade will conclude on the national stage, as Wentworth successfully defended its Great Northeast Athletic Conference crown on Sunday via a four-set triumph over Lasell.
Going into the title decider ranked 12th in the Division III poll, the Leopards dropped the opening set 25-19 before reeling off the following three to vanquish the Lasers and claim an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Wentworth’s path was laid out in front of them on Monday as they were assigned their first round opponent in the form of St. John Fisher, who needed all five sets to see off the Leopards when they met in January.
Waiting in the wings for the winner of Friday’s match will be either Geneva or Stevens, with the latter hosting a regional for the third time in the last five seasons thanks in part to their 31-3 overall record.
Andrade will be descending on Hoboken, N.J. with an end-of-season honor under his belt, as the former Skipper was selected to the GNAC’s all-rookie team, pacing Wentworth with 210 digs, 17 of which came in a Jan. 28 defeat to MIT.
It was the first of eight matches on the season that the libero reached double figures, which also included a dozen against Emerson on Valentine’s Day and ten versus Endicott four days later.
Those performances netted Andrade the GNAC’s defensive player of the week honor for the week ending Feb. 19, one of three times this spring that a member of the Wentworth roster earned the award.
In addition to his duties on the back line, there were opportunities for Andrade to prove himself elsewhere on the floor as he racked up 40 assists to place himself in fourth spot on the Leopard ledger, also chipping in with 36 kills and 53 points.
Lamendola hits milestone
North Kingstown graduate Lia Lamendola has reached 100 career points with the Saint Leo’s women’s lacrosse team.
With two games remaining in the regular season, the ex-Skipper has tallied 14 goals while dishing off the helper on 11 occasions, good for a slot in the top five on the Lions in both categories.
Lamendola is currently on a three-game point streak dating back to April 5, setting up Ashlee Wilsynski 40 seconds into Saint Leo’s meeting with Lynn, giving the Lions an early lead that did not withstand the test of time, falling 17-11 to the Fighting Knights.
Three days later, she assisted on the second and second-to-last goals as Saint Leo defeated Florida Tech 15-11, which was followed by her fourth multi-goal contest of the spring, notching a brace in a 20-17 triumph over Palm Beach Atlantic.
The victory improved the Lions’ record to 10-5 heading into their penultimate clash of the season on Wednesday evening versus a Rollins team looking to return to winning ways after a 17-7 setback to Tampa last Saturday.
Briefly
Prout alum Mike Bogosian drove home three runs for Roger Williams in their tilt versus Rhode Island College last Thursday, but his efforts were not enough to prevent the Hawks from coming out on the short end of a 10-7 decision . . . North Kingstown product Emily Tow has started all but one of the 37 games UMass-Lowell has played to date, hitting at a .222 clip with six stolen bases for the River Hawks . . . Ex-Skipper Ellie Drinkwater has scooped up 13 ground balls in ten games for Saint Michael’s, four of which came in a 15-7 upending of soon-to-be former Division I member Hartford on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.