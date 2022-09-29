For North Kingstown product Katie George, winning has been the one constant throughout her collegiate career, as she took part in her 50th victory as a member of the Middlebury field hockey squad this past weekend.
The former Skipper reached that milestone on Sunday as the Panthers scored twice inside the first seven minutes on their way to a 4-1 victory over Bates, who fell to defeat despite outshooting Middlebury by 12-10 margin.
George had a hand in a pair of her team’s markers, earning an assist at the 6:54 mark of the opening frame as her shot towards the cage was deflected past the Bobcats goaltender by the stick of Lilly Branka before scoring one herself in the final quarter.
Her fourth goal of the fall came with 7:23 remaining in the contest, as she fired a backhand effort past backup cage custodian Grace Biddle to finish off the day’s offensive output for both teams.
Seven games into her 2022 campaign, George finds herself in a three-way tie for second on the Middlebury roster with four goals while also racking up a pair of assists, one of only three Panthers with more than one helper.
Half of her goals have been credited as game-winners, as she opened up the floodgates in Middlebury’s 8-0 dismantling of Castleton on Sept. 6 before knocking her team’s second in a 2-1 decision over Hamilton 11 days later.
The top-ranked Panthers are currently on a 37-game winning streak dating back to 2019 and posses a 7-0 overall record, but have been seeing a lot of New England and beyond via bus in recent times thanks to an extended run of road games.
Middlebury’s eight-game regional tour will come to an end on Saturday with a visit to Wesleyan, setting the table for their long-awaited home opener the next day against non-league opposition in the form of St. John Fisher.
NK champs making an impact
North Kingstown graduates Bridgette Toland and Kathryn Bourgeois – members of last year’s state title squad – have been taking their first steps as collegiate soccer players this fall, serving in back-up roles while also fighting for an increase in playing time.
Of the pair, Toland has been on the pitch more often, making seven substitute appearances for Southern Maine, logging a total of 181 minutes and taking four shots for the Huskies.
Two of her attempts towards goal came in the first half of a 4-1 triumph over Saint Joseph’s of Maine on Sept. 4, but despite her best efforts, Toland was denied on both occasions by Monks goalkeeper Carly Downey.
While Toland has been regularly coming off the bench for USM, Bourgeois is for the most part playing the waiting game for Wingate, with her only action to date coming in the dying embers of the Bulldogs’ 3-0 blanking of UNC-Pembroke on Aug. 31.
Despite only playing the last four minutes against the Braves, the former Skipper had a busy time between the sticks, making a pair of saves in the final 46 seconds to preserve the shutout for Wingate.
