South Kingstown alum Aodhan Meyer had a pair of reasons to celebrate on Sunday as he paced the Merchant Marine Academy cross-country team to its third-straight Skyline Conference championship.
After a fourth-place performance in 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2019, the former Rebel saw off all comers and took top individual honors, traversing the eight-kilometer layout in 27 minutes, 16.8 seconds.
Meyer has now placed in the top five of each conference championship meet held in his career.
Meyer’s effort set the tone for the victorious Mariners as they picked up 32 points in the team event, outscoring second-placed Maritime College by 21 points thanks in large part to placing all five of its scoring runners inside the top 13 positions.
It was the second straight win for the senior, who claimed victory two weeks earlier at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Farmingdale, N.Y. in a time of 26 minutes, 4.94 seconds as Merchant Marine came in second, bested only by St. Thomas Aquinas.
As a result of his latest triumph, Meyer picked up a pair of additional honors, earning the Skyline’s runner of the year award while also headlining the seven-member all-conference first team.
The next time Meyer laces up his shoes in competition, it will be on familiar ground as the ECAC championships will take place on Nov. 6 at the Hudson Valley Sportsdome in Milton, N.Y., the same venue that hosted the Skyline decider.
Thomas earns honors
The hard work that Brandee Thomas has put in on the volleyball court this fall paid off on Monday, with the North Kingstown graduate being named the Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference’s player of the week.
Thomas earned the nod thanks to her performances during a week where Framingham State picked up three wins out of a possible four, including a four-set triumph over conference foe Bridgewater State last Wednesday.
In the Rams’ victory over the Bears, the junior outside hitter helped Framingham State recover from dropping the opening set by racking up a team-high 13 kills while also scoring 18 points.
Even in the team’s lone defeat of the week against Connecticut College on Saturday, Thomas shone as she complied 36 total attacks and 21 digs, one off the season best she set back on Sept. 14 against the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Briefly
South Kingstown product Olivia Turcotte has seen action in eight matches for Roger Williams volleyball, racking up 40 total attacks and 19 digs for the Hawks . . . Former Skipper Olivia Supron notched her second goal of the season in the third quarter of Bryn Mawr’s 2-0 upending of McDaniel on Oct. 16 . . . Charlotte Simmons made her debut for the Central Connecticut women’s soccer team on Oct. 19, with the North Kingstown alumna playing the final six minutes of the Blue Devils’ 3-0 defeat to Harvard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.