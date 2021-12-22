Clay Brochu’s wait for his first start at the collegiate level came to an end last Saturday, and the North Kingstown graduate did not disappoint, as his Herculean efforts ensured a victory in Salve Regina’s final game prior to the holiday break.
The Seahawks had to dig deep to earn their triumph, clawing their way back from a 17-point deficit to defeat New England College 97-95, outlasting the Pilgrims in overtime after regulation finished with the teams deadlocked at 81 apiece.
Brochu’s seat on the bench was deemed surplus to requirements, with the sophomore guard staying on the court from opening tip-off to final horn and leading all scorers with a career-high 30 points while also chipping in with four assists and three rebounds.
The former Skipper sank four three-pointers, none more important than the one that fell 48 seconds into the extra session that put Salve ahead of NEC 86-83, thus giving the host Seahawks a lead that they would not relinquish the rest of the way.
It was the third time this season that Brochu reached double figures, after a 13-point effort in his Salve debut in a 75-64 setback to Eastern Nazarene on November 16 and a 12-point performance on Dec. 7 in the Seahawks’ 89-49 demolition of Curry.
Salve began its 2021-22 campaign with defeats to Eastern Nazarene and Brown, but have since recovered to reel off seven wins in their last eight contests, with their only blemish during that stretch being a 67-66 heartbreaker to Nichols on Dec.1.
Brochu will be entering the pause as one of the Seahawks’ key figures, leading the team in three-pointers made (20) and steals (14), while his 10.5 points per game is good for second on the squad.
This season marks Brochu’s debut after Salve did not have a season due to COVID-19.
Records continues making impact
Now in the midst of his junior season as a member of the Colgate men’s basketball team, South Kingstown native Keegan Records is putting his 6-foot-10 frame to good use for the Raiders, establishing himself as the squad’s main defensive asset.
While he is contributing offensively by averaging 8.3 points per game, the St. Andrew’s alum is providing more of a punch in the backcourt, pacing Colgate with 78 rebounds and 19 blocked shots, six of which came on November 16 versus Cornell.
It was in that contest versus the Big Red that Records put together the first of a pair of games in which he pulled down double-figure rebounds, tying his single-game best of 13 in a 78-68 setback for the Raiders.
The second tilt in which he grabbed ten or more boards came on Sunday, although his new career-high of 14 was not quite enough to prevent Colgate from dropping a 77-66 decision to Monmouth, their sixth defeat in the last seven games.
While the Raiders may have been slumping in recent times, the defending Patriot League champions have had their high moments, none higher than a 100-85 victory over Syracuse on Nov. 20 that was their first win over the Orange in 59 years.
Records played his part in helping Colgate snap a 54-game losing run to their in-state rival by pouring in nine points in 18 minutes on the floor, while also blocking a pair of shots and nabbing four rebounds.
The Raiders will be entering their last non-conference game on Wednesday against Vermont with a 4-8 overall mark and will be looking to put together an improved performance versus the Catamounts before conference play begins.
A pair of trips to Pennsylvania will await Records and his Colgate teammates to start the Patriot League portion of the slate, as they will pay visits to Lafayette and Lehigh squads that they did not play last year due to the loop’s pandemic-influenced schedule.
Brown wrestling well
After a pair of defeats on the mat to start the season, North Kingstown graduate Ricky Brown made his breakthrough on Dec. 12 by delivering a win via pinfall to help Rhode Island College defeat Penn College 23-15 in a dual meet.
The former Skipper capped off the Anchormen’s triumph by emerging victorious in the final match of the day, pinning Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni 2:11 into the opening period to pick up the points RIC needed to claim victory over the Wildcats.
It was Brown’s third bout of the campaign in the 285-pound weight division, after coming out on the short end of earlier meetings with grapplers from New York University and Castleton, losing the former through a 12-0 major decision and the latter by pinfall.
The Anchormen opened the season on Nov. 20 with a sixth-place finish at the Doug Parker Invitational before competing in a series of dual meets, going 2-4 over the first two weekends in December before entering the holiday break.
Briefly
Prout alum Jon Joel has come off the bench in six games for Curry thus far, averaging 2.2 points per game with five assists for the Colonels . . . Former Mariner Sarah Sweet has pulled down 15 rebounds for Plymouth State, with six of those coming in the Panthers’ 81-43 defeat to Keene State last Wednesday . . . North Kingstown product Hillevi Esquilin won the 1,650-yard freestyle at the Bridgewater State Invitational on Dec. 4, helping Rhode Island College finish third among the eight teams competing at the meet.
