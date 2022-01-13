Due to the pandemic, North Kingstown graduate Meghan Dickinson had to wait an extra year to dive into a collegiate pool, but the former Skipper has made up for lost time in her first competitive season as a member of the Wheaton swimming team.
Dickinson’s first meet as a Lyon came on Oct. 23 against Bentley, as she played a key role in Wheaton’s 183-110 victory over the Falcons by picking up wins in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke and also contributing to a triumphant 200-yard medley relay.
The sophomore was even busier the following weekend, as she was in action in a pair of dual meets held on consecutive days, continuing her successful start to the campaign versus Roger Williams and Wellesley.
Against the Hawks on Oct. 29, Dickinson was once again victorious in both breaststroke events, stopping the clock at one minute, 08.39 seconds in the 100-yard race before taking top honors over 200 yards in two minutes, 30.58 seconds.
Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to sweep the table in the breaststroke the next day against the Blue, settling for second in the 100 but blitzing the field in the 200 by more than five seconds to help Wheaton towards a 172-93 decision over Wellesley.
Despite having her unbeaten record blemished, Dickinson’s early-season results earned her recognition from the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference, who named her its women’s swimmer of the week for the week ending Oct. 30.
After a November that saw Wheaton compete in a series of dual and tri-meets, the Lyons wrapped up the 2021 portion of the season in early December by competing at the MIT Winter Invitational, placing third in the team event behind the hosts and Tufts.
Dickinson took part in the 100-yard breaststroke for Wheaton, coming just behind teammete Madeline Eller in fifth place with a time of one minute, 06.12 seconds in her only action of the meet for the 18th-ranked Lyons.
With the calendar now turned over to 2022, the Wheaton squad will be returning to competition in the coming days, first with a tri-meet involving Clark and Mount Holyoke on Thursday before going head-to-head with Babson two days later.
Levesque making his move
Narragansett native Mike Levesque is taking his first steps on the collegiate hardwood for the Endicott men’s basketball team this winter, earning his stripes while also picking up some playing time for the Gulls.
Nine games in to the campaign, the ex-Mariner is averaging 11 minutes and three points per contest, additionally chipping in with nine assists and 12 rebounds, with three of his boards coming in a 77-58 triumph over Framingham State on November 13.
On the scoreboard, Levesque has managed to reach double figures once thus far, nailing all four of his three-point attempts against Gordon on Dec. 1 to contribute 12 points towards the Gulls’ 82-55 victory over the Fighting Scots.
Endicott returned from a nearly month-long layoff last Saturday against Curry, routing the Colonels 95-63 to improve its overall record to 6-3 with Levesque scoring four points and dishing off a pair of assists in 18 minutes off the bench for the Gulls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.