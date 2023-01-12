Christmas came one day late for Narragansett alum Thomaz Whitford, who started at tight end for New Mexico State as the Aggies squared off with Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Boxing Day.
In a battle between a pair of squads that arrived in Detroit with identical 6-6 records, it was NMSU that wrapped up the campaign with a winning ledger, withstanding a late onslaught from the Falcons to claim a 24-19 triumph.
Whitford’s primary contribution to the Aggie victory came in the second quarter as he hauled in a pass from Diego Pavia for his only reception of the contest, going six yards down to the Bowling Green 35-yard line.
The former Mariner’s catch did not eventually lead to points, however, as Pavia then proceeded to throw an interception to the Falcons’ Chris Bacon on the very next play from scrimmage.
New Mexico State’s foundation for success against Bowling Green was laid down by their ground attack, which picked up a total of 240 yards and reeled off a pair of gains of at least 20 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown scamper by Ahmonte Watkins.
Another key to the Aggies’ fourth all-time bowl win was their ability to keep their offense on the field and eat up time, converting 11 third downs and possessing the ball for a season-best 38 minutes and 10 seconds.
For New Mexico State, the 2022 season was a study in contrasts as the Aggies struggled to find their feet early before coming to life down the stretch in their quest to get to bowl eligibility.
NMSU reached the halfway point with a 1-5 mark, but went on to win five of their remaining games to earn their bowl bid, notably throttling future Conference USA rivals Liberty 49-14 on the road.
Compared to the previous season, Whitford saw his numbers dip as a result of a coaching and scheme change, but the junior was able to notch 12 catches for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Three of those receptions came in his return to New England on Oct. 29, as the Aggies picked up a 29-13 decision over Massachusetts that gave the program back-to-back wins against Division I FBS opponents for the first time since 2018.
Briefly
Ex-Skipper Owen Moynihan has come off the bench in four games for unbeaten Catholic, including a five-minute stint in which he scored just as many points as the Cardinals delivered a 100-57 thrashing of Mount Aloysius on Dec. 19 . . . Prout alum Jon Joel has logged playing time in nine games on the hardwood for Curry thus far, accruing 11 points in the Colonels’ 87-67 win over Lesley on November 17 . . . North Kingstown graduate Meghan Dickinson was one of three Wheaton swimmers to finish inside the top ten in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Maine Collegiate Invitational on Dec. 3, clocking in at one minute, 7.51 seconds to claim eighth.
