North Kingstown graduate Patrick Maybach’s final spring on the mound for the Salve Regina baseball team has largely followed the format of his past campaigns on the Seahawk pitching staff — show up, strike people out, repeat.
In 17.1 innings of work, the former Skipper has fanned 21 batters, with nearly half of those coming in his lone decision of the campaign to date, a 4-0 blanking of Western New England on April 7.
Maybach hurled all but the final frame of the opening game of that day’s doubleheader against the Bears, notching ten strikeouts in six innings to earn the 21st win of his career.
It was also a record-breaking day for the graduate student; the southpaw’s punchout of WNE’s Jake Balderston in the fifth guided him to the top of Salve’s all-time charts with his 243rd strikeout, surpassing the previous standard set 20 years ago.
The performance left quite the impression on the powers-that-be at the Commonwealth Coast Conference, as they named Maybach as its pitcher of the week for the seventh time since his debut in the 2017 season.
Last Saturday, he was up to his usual tricks once again against Roger Williams, going seven innings with as many strikeouts while scattering five hits, but had to settle for a no-decision as the Seahawks defeated the visiting Hawks by a 4-3 margin.
Both Salve and RWU have gotten familiar with themselves over the last number of days, splitting doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday before locking horns one more time on Wednesday to wrap up a quite peculiar five-game set.
Maybach and the 10-3-1 Seahawks will then finish up the slate next weekend with another five-gamer against Nichols, playing home-and-home twinbills on Saturday and Sunday before playing a single contest on the following Wednesday.
Briefly
North Kingstown alum Dean Streich has made three appearances as a member of the UMass-Dartmouth pitching staff, recording eight strikeouts and a 2.08 earned run average for the Corsairs...Narragansett native Sam Maciel scored two goals for Assumption in the Greyhounds’ first win of the 2021 season, a 16-13 victory over Saint Michael’s last Saturday...Ex-Skipper Grace Zangari has gone 2-0 in both singles and doubles play for the Rhode Island College women’s tennis team, who recorded its fourth straight 9-0 shutout over Southern Maine on April 10 to stay unbeaten.
