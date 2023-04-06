The cross-country journey of Narragansett native Brendan Flaherty has now taken him to the west coast, where he is suiting up this spring as a member of the Caltech baseball team’s pitching staff.
Flaherty, who arrived in California after a stint in the Chicago area at Lake Forest Academy, is proving to be the Beavers’ go-to arm, assuming starting duties on a total of eight occasions while hurling a team-high 42 innings.
Seven of those frames came in his most recent appearance, the first game of Caltech’s Saturday doubleheader versus Pomona-Pitzer, scattering three hits and striking out five in a 5-1 triumph over the Sagehens.
In what was his lengthiest foray on the hill yet, Flaherty got a steady stream of support as the Beavers plated a run in five of the first six innings while he held up his end of the bargain by retiring the side in order twice.
It was the second win of the campaign for the freshman righty, whose previous victory came in an 11-6 decision over Nebraska Wesleyan on March 5, fanning a half-dozen Prairie Wolves in five-plus innings of work.
Although he has steadily emerged as the workhorse of the Caltech pitching corps, Flaherty is spending his non-throwing days as one of the Beavers’ infielders, most frequently lining up at shortstop but also spending time at first base.
However, opposing hurlers have been a lofty challenge whenever he has stepped into the batter’s box, going 2-for-21 thus far with his hits coming against La Verne and in the back end of the Pomona-Pitzer twinbill.
The Sagehens were able to earn a split by routing Caltech 17-4 in the nightcap with Isaac Kim drilling three hits with five runs batted in and starter Eamonn Woods punching out five in three innings before giving way to the bullpen.
With their record on the campaign now at 7-17, the Beavers start a three-game set this Friday against a California Lutheran squad that has won their last six meetings with Caltech by a combined score of 75-15.
Fonseca making an early impact
Prout alum Cam Fonseca is earning his stripes this spring as a member of the men’s lacrosse team at the University of Saint Joseph, showing off his finishing touch as one of four Bluejays to reach double figures on the goalscoring front.
The former Crusader has found the back of the net 13 times with a pair of hat-tricks, tallying three times against Castleton on Feb. 26 before going one better in a March 23 meeting with Manhattanville.
In USJ’s 16-5 triumph over the Valiants, Fonseca launched the ball past goaltender Cody Johnston early and often with all but one of his markers coming in the opening quarter of play as the Bluejays jumped out to an 8-1 lead after 15 minutes.
As for his other goal, he had to wait until the 3:07 mark of the third term to return to the scoresheet, accepting Evan Baden’s pass and subsequently depositing his effort past Joe Ulzheimer, who relieved Johnston during the second period.
Currently in the throes of a three-game losing streak that has plunged their mark to 5-6, Saint Joseph will attempt to return to winning ways on Tuesday afternoon with a visit to Dean before taking on Regis at home three days later.
Fonseca is joined on the Saint Joseph roster by former Prout teammate Kevin O’Loughlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.