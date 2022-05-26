By Brenden Soares
Special to the Independent
Despite delivering when it mattered most, North Kingstown graduate Patrick Maybach’s collegiate baseball career drew to a close on Sunday afternoon as Salve Regina was eliminated from the NCAA Division III baseball tournament by Birmingham-Southern.
The third-ranked Panthers clinched the Lynchburg, Virginia, regional title with a 10-2 victory over the Seahawks.
To get to this point, Salve had to maneuver its way through the losers’ bracket after dropping the regional opener on Friday to regional host Lynchburg in a 7-3 decision.
In the Seahawks’ first elimination game of the regional versus Earlham, the Quakers made life difficult for Salve by scoring the contest’s first six runs.
The response started in the bottom half of the frame with a Chris Veneruso sacrifice fly plating Will McCarthy to break up the Earlham shutout, which was followed by a three-run sixth that gave Maybach something to work with once he entered proceedings.
Making only the fifth relief appearance of his collegiate career, the ex-Skipper emerged from the bullpen at the start of the seventh inning with a simple working brief: prevent any further offense from the Earlham lineup.
While he surrendered a pair of hits, Maybach’s three-inning, three-strikeout stint on the hill achieved its primary objective in keeping the Quakers off the scoreboard, paving the way for the Seahawks to complete the comeback.
After adding a pair of runs in the eighth, Salve kept its season alive in walk-off fashion as Brandon Glover put the finishing touches on a 5-for-5 day in the bottom of the ninth with a two-out double that enabled Tyler Cannoe to cross home with the winning run.
A familiar foe awaited the Seahawks after their come-from-behind 7-6 triumph over Earlham in the form of the Lynchburg squad that vanquished them at the outset of the regional, ushered to the losers’ bracket after a 10-2 setback to Birmingham-Southern.
Maybach got the call to face the Hornets on short rest after his late-inning heroics the previous day and did not waver, going six strong innings with seven strikeouts while the Salve lineup did him a favor by giving him a 6-2 lead by the time he left the contest.
The southpaw then handed pitching duties over to Andrew Roman, who then turned in three solid innings of his own, punching out a half-dozen Lynchburg batters to earn his fifth save of the spring and a 6-3 Seahawk triumph.
Thanks to his instrumental role in eliminating Earlham and Lynchburg, Maybach earned a spot on the all-regional team alongside three other Salve players, receiving the nod after notching ten strikeouts and earning credit for both Seahawk wins.
Those victories upped his personal ledger to 8-2 on the season, a campaign that resulted in him fanning a career-best 101 batters and recognition as a member of the all-Commonwealth Coast second team.
With the curtain coming down on his time on the Salve roster, Maybach closes the book as the program’s all-time leader in strikeouts with 377, augmented by a 31-9 overall record and five complete games, three of which came as a freshman in 2017.
