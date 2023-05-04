Even though her final season as a member of the Brown softball team was shortened by injury, North Kingstown product Meghan Gormley still found ways to contribute to the cause for the Bears.
Appearing in the starting lineup 28 times prior to her earlier-than-expected departure from the scene, the ex-Skipper batted at a .233 clip with six extra-base hits and nine runs driven in, also stealing a pair of bases.
Gormley’s senior campaign got off to a torrid start in Brown’s season opener versus Merrimack on February 24, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and just as many runs scored as the Bears overcame a 5-0 deficit to claim a 7-5 decision over the Warriors.
It was the first of a pair of multi-hit performances in a three-day span for the third baseman, as she had two of her team’s six hits in a February 26 meeting with North Dakota State that saw the Bison deliver a 2-0 blanking.
Against Ivy League opposition, Gormley once again showed her propensity for fast starts as she hit safely in all three games of Brown’s series with Columbia, driving in a run in two of the tilts against the Lions.
She kept it up against Harvard, kicking off the Bears’ set versus the Crimson with a 2-for-3 contest in which Brown’s lone run of the afternoon was brought home off her bat, plating Moe Kastens in the fourth inning of a 3-1 setback.
Two days later, Gormley showed off her patient side by outlasting Harvard pitcher Katie Arrambide in a ten-pitch at-bat and drilling a base hit to bring home Liv Kam, but her successful staredown was not enough to prevent a 6-2 defeat.
Unfortunately, she was unable to play any further on-field role after the second game of an April 15 doubleheader against Dartmouth, withdrawing in the middle innings as the Big Green bested the Brown nine via a 13-9 final score.
However, Gormley was able to put on the uniform one last time prior to the Bears’ season finale versus Yale last Saturday as she was honored alongside her classmates as part of senior day festivities, taking to the field with the aid of crutches.
Once the game got underway, Bulldog pitcher Nicole Conway had all the answers inside the circle as she spun a three-hitter while facing only one batter over the minimum, earning Yale a 2-0 win that prevented a three-game sweep.
While Brown concluded the campaign with an overall record of 13-26, the Bears showed year-on-year improvement in conference play, going 9-12 against Ivy League opposition to build on last spring’s 7-14 mark.
Culhane throws well at conference meet
Shamus Culhane’s freshman season inside the throwing circle for Rhode Island College reached its climax at the Little East Conference championship meet last Saturday as he took part in the hammer throw for the Anchormen.
The former Skipper’s best heave of 52.74 meters was good enough for him to earn a second place result in the event, finishing ahead of all entrants with the exception of Plymouth State’s Jacob Rigoli.
It was a season’s best for Culhane, who took top honors earlier in the season at the Coast Guard Spring Invitational and the Connecticut College-hosted Silfen Invitational, going beyond the 50-meter mark at both meets.
