Previewing week five of the high school football season
Online Poll
Should the state’s requirement that schoolchildren wear masks be overturned in Rhode Island Superior Court?
This week, Rhode Island Superior Court judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear heard arguments from attorneys representing over 30 parents in a lawsuit attempting to overturn Gov. Dan McKee's executive order requiring students in Rhode Island schools to wear masks while in the classroom. In the lawsuit, the parents argue mask-wearing poses harm to students and negatively impacts their physical and mental health. They are attempting to overturn McKee's executive order on the grounds that it unconstitutional. Do you agree that the mask mandate should be overturned by the courts? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
You voted:
Latest News
- Ocean State Sidelines: Season 4, Episode 3
- SK housing program seeks to entice homeowners not to sell
- State sets deadline for proposals for Lighthouse Inn site
- Owner of newly-opened liquor store addresses parent complaints
- The Big Picture: South County Cinemas sets sights on 'luxury' experience of moviegoing
- Common Sense Health: Prediabetes is common but also reversible
- Defense leads NK to third straight win
- Photos: Huge win for SK football
Most Popular
Articles
- URI bids farewell to The Endeavor after 40 years of service
- Collins accused of soft-pedaling Linda Savastano inquiry
- Oktoberfest set to return to Wakefield today
- Neighbor dispute could lead to new chicken ordinance
- McKay expresses support to recall council member
- SK natives running Boston for Dana-Farber
- The View From Swamptown: Cranstons, Smith’s Castle were both instrumental in slave trade
- Owner of newly-opened liquor store addresses parent complaints
- Beisel makes history as first woman to swim to Block Island
- New Planet Fitness branch aims to get Wakefield moving
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.