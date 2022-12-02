Brendan McGair and Will Geoghegan preview the matchup between URI and PC
Online Poll
Should school committees and town councils be required to appoint the top vote-getters of an election to leadership roles?
Following a fairly tame election season (By local standards), the Narragansett and South Kingstown Town Councils got off to a rocky start last week as top vote-getters Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Deborah Bergner were each passed over for roles as their respective town's Council Presidents following controversial votes in the first meetings of both boards. The moves have sparked a local debate over the "tradition" of appointing the top vote getter of an election to the role of Town Council President, with supporters arguing such a move should be mandated as an indication of the will of local voters. Opponents argue the perhaps informal tradition is not a requirement by either town's charter and, as such, should be left for each individual body of government to decide amongst itself. Should school committees and town councils be required to appoint the top vote-getters of an election to leadership roles? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
Latest News
- Ocean State Sidelines: URI vs. PC
- URI, PC game returns to Kingston for first time since 2019
- To shut down ‘porch pirates,’ local police encourage residents to ship items to their departments
- Native American artists showcase their culture at the Towers
- SCAA celebrates the season with its 51st Annual Holiday Pottery and Art Sale
- Common Sense Health: Preventing diabetes still a matter of self
- Football: Skippers roll to sixth straight over Rebels
- Football: Mariners finish strong with fourth holiday win in a row
Most Popular
Articles
- Narragansett, SK town councils off to rocky starts
- South Kingstown readies for 300th anniversary celebration
- The View From Swamptown: Repurposed schools tell quite the story about our fair town
- Football: NK's Buehler thankful for final chance
- Local towns gear up for big weekend of holiday celebrations, bazaars
- Photo: SK's Hill signs on
- Letter: SK Town Council is off to a disappointing start
- Local music venues look to help you beat the winter blues
- Football: Skippers roll to sixth straight over Rebels
- Zoning changes outline plans for regulation of retail marijuana in SK
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- NK appoints new interim superintendent (1)
- Prout School students get full range of experience with production of ‘Clue’ (1)
- The View From Swamptown: It’s fascinating to see the new ways we use these old churches (1)
- Theater Round-up: It’s never too early to start thinking of ‘A Christmas Carol’ (1)
- Narragansett’s new library marks an important milestone with groundbreaking (1)
- URI delivers big finish, now waits to learn its playoff fate (1)
- Election 2022: No changes in South Kingstown as Democrats sweep Council race, School Committee incumbents top field (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.