The guys preview week one of the high school football season
Online Poll
Do you believe Rhode Island bridges and roads are capable of handling the challenges presented by severe weather?
For the second time in less than a month, a major Rhode Island highway was shut down this week for several hours as heavy rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems and flooded roadways. The National Weather Service reported that over a 24 hour span from Monday to Tuesday, nearly 11 inches of rain fell on Cranston, 8.5 inches fell around the Providence area and other parts of the state got six inches or more of rain. The storm shut down traffic in both directions on I-95 in Providence for most of the Monday evening commute, just two weeks after a similar storm caused a near identical scene on I-195. With the recent storms in mind, do you believe Rhode Island bridges and roads are capable of handling the challenges presented by severe weather? Should more be done to address this issue? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
Latest News
- Southern Rhode Island schools mark the start of a new year
- New school year won’t be without its challenges
- Ocean State Sidelines 2022: High School Football Week 1
- State group wants local communities to celebrate land trusts
- Vetiver set to bring unique folk sound to RI this weekend
- Common Sense Health: Is now the time to be ‘sober curious?’
- Girls Soccer Preview: Young stars out to defend NK's title
- Boys Soccer Preview: Skippers are one of the favorites
Most Popular
Articles
- NKHS students seek to have voices heard this election season
- Thompson plans to appeal after ruling in Rolling Greens case
- Boys Soccer Preview: Skippers are one of the favorites
- As Marc Archambault feels the grip of Alzheimer’s Disease tightening, he seeks your help in finding funding for a cure
- Theater Roundup: PPAC launches season with powerful look at iconic pop star
- Local toy collector wants to share her joy with you
- Girls Soccer Preview: Young stars out to defend NK's title
- NK Fire Department to receive $848K for new radios, equipment
- URI welcomes students back for the start of fall semester
- URI expects record class as fall semester move-in starts today
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.