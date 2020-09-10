The podcast is back with a look at the how fall high school sports season will play out amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Online Poll
How likely are you to vote in person for the November election?
With many facing social distance guidelines for the first time, voters in South Kingstown, North Kingstown and Narragansett took to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in Democratic and Republican primaries for local town council, school committee and General Assembly. With the primaries over, and with current coronavirus-related restrictions likely to persist in the general election, how likely are you to cast your ballot in person this November?
You voted:
Latest News
- Music vet Martin Sexton ready to enter ‘uncharted territory’
- Ocean State Sidelines Season 3: Episode 1
- Turf field project getting closer to reality at Prout
- Former URI star Coulter earns NFL roster spot
- SK School Committee race will come down to mail-in ballot votes
- RI Sea Dogs AAU club took different path to regional title
- Library supporters take top spots in Narragansett Council primary
- Former NK School Committee chairwoman surprises in return to politics
Most Popular
Articles
- The View From Swamptown: The Bonesetter Sweets served a now forgotten role in NK
- Library supporters take top spots in Narragansett Council primary
- Letter: SK school committee critics, keep quiet
- SK Democratic primary features slew of big races
- Turf field project getting closer to reality at Prout
- Sixteen residents vie for 10 spots in Council primary
- NK voters will narrow Council race from 11 candidates to nine
- Local businesses staying one step ahead of state task force
- DiMario, incumbents off to strong showing in Assembly primaries
- NK School Committee nixes plan to temporarily close school
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.