In this the political season, it seems only appropriate to take a gander at, in this humble historian’s opinion, our fair town’s quirkiest politician: Fred Burnside Lawton, truly a Republican’s Republican.
Fred Lawton was born on February 8, 1866 in the Reynolds Brown house in “Ye Olde Quaint and Historic” (Wickford to the uninitiated). He was educated in the town’s public schools and immediately after graduation got in on the ground floor of an industry that was riding the wave of the construction tied that was sweeping through American. Fred was involved in the gypsum plaster industry and was the head of this own company before you know it. He lived in the lovely red and white home that sets, to this day, right next to the Town Hall. This, of course, is not why Fred Lawton is remembered. His claim to fame lies in his political career.
Fred was always an ardent local Republican. His first foray into state politics occurred when he used his connections with North Kingstown’s only Governor, William Gregory, to secure for himself the plum position of “Inspector of Scythe Stones.” If there has ever been a more obscure state office than this one, well, this Swamp Yankee would love to hear of it. Fred, though, took this largely ceremonial job very seriously, as he did everything else. He posted a $500 bond against the veracity of his performance and demanded that his assistant (obviously this is a position begging for an assistant) Deputy Inspector of Scythe Stones Erskine Crumbe do the same. He surveyed the state and found out where all the big scythe stone manufacturing plants were and set up an inspection schedule. Fred must have impressed everyone associated with the thriving scythe stone industry because he held this job for four years. Fred was out of state politics until 1909, when another Republican took over the reins. He was involved in the staff of Governor Arum Pothier, off and on for eight years, although none of his titles could ever stand toe-to-toe with Inspector of Scythe Stones job.
You might think this would be enough to secure Fred’s position in the RI Hall of Fame, but you’d be wrong. Fred upped the ante in 1933, when, incensed over FDR’s New Deal politics, he decided to petition the US Government to allow him to take his Wickford property along with his summer home on Beavertail in Jamestown and secede from the United States. You want to talk about 'The Grand Gesture,' well no one was grander at it than Fred Lawton. I imagine that this petition made it all the way to Franklin’s desk itself. You can bet your bottom dollar that even FDR took notice when he realized that this was coming from a certified bonded “Inspector of Scythe Stones.” If this isn’t the “poster child” story for “Only in Rhode Island” well, I don’t know what is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.