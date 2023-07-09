This week we are going to take an old fashioned Swamptown gander at an extraordinary home that allows us to talk about sea captains and China traders, master architects and treasure hunters, and taxi drivers, candy stores, and hometown doctors. Where else but in “Ye Olde Quaint & Historic” can one home tell us such an interesting and varied tale?
This wonderful building on Elam Street is another of the many underappreciated historic treasures of the village. Most folks who have lived in it or walk past it each day scarcely realize that through this unusual Greek Revival style home, with its unique Doric 6-column front porch, Wickford is tied in a small way to her colonial sister communities of Providence, Newport and Bristol.
You see, each of these communities, like Wickford, are blessed to include a Russell Warren designed building. In Providence, the famous Arcade, America’s first indoor shopping mall exists to lend testimony to Warren’s innovative architectural imagination. Out in Bristol, the several magnificent DeWolfe mansions showcase his sense of grand splendor, and in Newport, Warren added the Vernon mansion, Elmhurst, to the long list of showcase homes for the country’s elite that that city houses. Finally, here in Wickford, Russell Warren, the state’s most accomplished practitioner of the Greek Revival Style, designed for sea Captain Jacob Smith, a home to rival the many “Captain’s Houses’ which existed on the other side of the village. In 1836, Captain Smith, who was so proud of this fact that he advertised it in the state’s most prominent newspaper of the time the Newport Mercury, moved in with his second wife Elizabeth, after retiring from an extraordinary career at sea sailing out of Newport.
Capt. Jacob Smith gained fame and made his fortune as the master of the 120-foot, three-masted sailing ship Semiramis. The Semiramis, which sported 14 cannons as well, was used as one of the very first China traders and Capt. Smith and his crew would sail her on voyages back and forth between China and Newport that could last as long as three years. Her final voyage ended in 1804 with the weary ship sinking in a gale between the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard carrying a cargo with an estimated 1804 value of a half a million dollars. Underwater salvage expert Barry Clifford, famed for his salvage of the pirate ship Wydah, has filed a claim to begin salvage of the wreck. The wreck was also captured in a fine painting by maritime artist William H. Coffin. Capt. Jacob Smith survived this harrowing adventure and after continuing a life at sea, retired to his home in Wickford. Sadly, his retirement did not last long as he died in late 1839. His home was then purchased by another mariner, Capt. Alfred Updike.
Capt Alfred Updike, master of the schooners Olive and Mount Vernon, was a widower who lived with his unmarried niece Catherine, who took care of his home while he was at sea. He lived in the house until 1851, when he and Catherine moved to a new home he had constructed at that time on West Main Street. He sold the house to another sea captain, George Hutchinson Thomas Cole and his wife Eliza and their family. The Cole’s divided the lot at that time and had the house next door at 30 Elam Street constructed. They owned both properties for decades, filling them both with Cole relations at times as well as renting them out when there was not a family need. In 1886, Eliza Cole, the captain’s widow, retained 30 Elam Street and sold this house off to William and Harriet Gregory. As the local businessman and future governor of Rhode Island already had a fine home on Brown Street, this home was most certainly purchased as a rental property investment. The widow Harriet Gregory eventually sold the house in 1907 to local ice cream and confectionary shop owner Joseph Sealey and his wife Mary (Crombe).
The Sealey’s ice cream and candy shop was located on Brown Street and was very successful during Wickford’s golden era when the Newport and Wickford train and the Sea View trolley line brought many people into the village to sight see and enjoy the picturesque atmosphere. They had one daughter Charlotte and stayed in the home until 1927. In that year, they sold the house to David and Ada Marble who were living next door at 50 Elam Street.
David J. Marble was a former Plainville Mass. dairy farmer who came to the village at the age of 44 to start a taxi service. His business was a success in a time before the “age of a car in every driveway” and they did quite well. He also later opened up an interior decorator business. During World War II, Ada Marble was very involved locally in the Red Cross and they rented a small apartment, which they had constructed in the house, to officers stationed at the nearby Quonset/Davisville Military base. In 1948, they sold the house to Dr. Martin O’Brien and his family.
Dr. O’Brien reconfigured the house to include an office for his practice on the first floor and all living space on the upper levels. He practiced family medicine throughout his entire career from the house and also served as the Town’s medical examiner. The O’Brien’s sold the home in 1981 to another Doctor, Robert Capalbo, who ran his practice from here for many years. The house has been owned now for many years by Attorney Nancy Oliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.