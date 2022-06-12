Lorenzo Dow was an early 19th Century phenomenon. The Coventry, Connecticut born traveling preacher was part Johnny Appleseed, part John the Baptist, and part Phineas T. Barnum with just a touch of the puritan preachers Johnathan Edwards and Cotton Mather thrown in for good measure. He roamed the country from around 1800 to his death in 1834, preaching at Methodist Camp meetings, in town squares, farmer’s barns, or even open fields. For effect, he liked to appear unexpectedly at a large public gathering and announce that he, Lorenzo Dow, would preach on that very spot to all who showed up exactly one year hence. He never missed an engagement. He traveled on foot across the nation from Maine to the Louisiana Territory and back again more than once. He owned nothing but the clothes on his back, which he kept until they literally fell off his body, and a knapsack full of Bibles. He was thought by the establishment of the day to be an eccentric at best; a madman with a following. In spite of all this, he regularly preached to crowds of more than 10,000 souls at a time, hungering for salvation. His autobiography at one time was the second best-selling book in the nation, exceeded only by the Bible, and he, during the middle half of the 19th Century, had more children named after him than anyone in America. The 1850 Census lists Lorenzo as one of the nation’s most popular names and by 1870 there were, nationwide, more than 12,000 men with the first name of Lorenzo and the middle name of Dow. Yes, Lorenzo Dow was a force in 19th Century America.
His camp meetings were just as extraordinary as he was. In 1820, from June 8-13, 10,000 people camped out on the John Spink Farm on what was then known as Quidnessett Neck (now the area around Allen Harbor and Bruce Boyer Roads) to hear Dow and a number of other prominent ministers speak. Although there were nearly two dozen other speakers across the five-day period, make no bones about it, Lorenzo Dow was the reason folks came from far and wide from all over southern New England; they wanted to be able to say they had seen him in the flesh. You see, Dow’s speaking style was like nothing anyone had ever experienced. He shouted. He screamed. He begged. He flattered and he insulted and challenged everything and everybody he came into contact with. He told jokes; he told stories; he laughed uproariously and wept like a child. He often ran back and forth flailing his lanky arms willy-nilly before his audience only to then fall prostrate upon the ground before his Lord and Maker. Lorenzo Dow was a showman just as much as he was a preacher and no one then or now could hold a candle to him.
One of the most famous stories about him went something like this, “Once there was this crazy preacher named Lorenzo Dow who was traveling in the northern part of Vermont when he got caught in a terrible snowstorm. He managed to make his way to the only light he could see. After repeatedly knocking at the door of the humble log house a woman opened it. He asked if he could stay the night. She told Dow her husband was not home and she could not take in a stranger, but he pleaded with her and she reluctantly let him in. He immediately went to bed, without removing his clothing, in a corner of the room separated from the main living quarters only by a rude partition with many cracks in it. After he had slept for just a short time, the preacher was awakened by the sounds of giggling and whispering from the main room. Peering through a crack in the partition he saw that his hostess was entertaining a man not her husband! No sooner had he taken this in when Dow heard a man’s drunken voice shouting and cursing outside the front door and demanding to be let in. Before admitting her husband (for it was he, returned unexpectedly), the wife motioned her lover to hide in the barrel of tow, a coarse flax ready for spinning beside the fireplace. Once inside, the suspicious husband quickly sensed that his wife had not been alone and demanded to know who else was in the house. When the quick-witted wife told him about the Rev. Dow, sleeping in the corner, he was not satisfied. After all, he was not so drunk that he would take his wife’s word for the identity of the houseguest. “Well now,” roared the husband, “I hear tell that Parson Dow can raise the devil. I think I’d like to see him do it—right here and now.” Before the devil could shut up her boisterous husband, he had pulled the famous preacher form his bed, where he had pretended to be sound asleep. “Rev’rend,” he bellowed, “I want you to raise the devil. I won’t take ‘no’ for an answer.” Seeing that he would have to perform, Lorenzo finally said, “Well, if you insist, I will do it but, when he comes, it will be in a flaming fire. You must open the door wide so he will have plenty of room.” The husband opened the door. Then, taking a burning coal from the fire with the tongs, Dow dropped it into the tow cask. Instantly the oily contents burst into flame. Howling in pain from the fire which engulfed him, the flaming figure of the man hidden in the barrel leaped out onto the floor and, just as quickly, darted out the front door, trailing ashes and smoke. He ran down the snowy road as if pursued by demons. It is said that the sight of all of this not only sobered the drunken husband immediately, but permanently cured his taste for booze. And that was certainly one of the Rev. Dow’s major miracles!”
After Lorenzo Dow’s five-day marathon camp meeting during that June week in 1820, he went on his way preaching and testifying to the masses not only here by in Ireland, England, and Europe as well. He died in Georgetown in 1834 and is buried in a small unassuming cemetery just outside of Washington, DC. But his legacy lived on, long after he did. Like everywhere else he preached, the next crop of baby boys born in South County contained a large living legacy to the effect he had upon the regular folks he preached to; out in Swamptown, Martin Van Buren Rathbun and Thomas Wilson Door Rathbun’s new baby brother carried the moniker of Lorenzo Dow Rathbun, Allenton’s Lorenzo Dow Miner was no different, nor was Davisville’s Lorenzo Dow Vaughn or Lorenzo Dow Hall. Just over the line in Exeter, Lorenzo Dow Sweet carried on the good preacher’s memory, as did Charlestown’s Lorenzo Dow Harvey. Down Westerly way, you could count on Lorenzo Dow Barber, Lorenzo Dow Chase, and Lorenzo Dow Wilks to speak proudly of the man they were named after, as well, and it South Kingstown Lorenzo Dow Knowles and Lorenzo Dow Knapp carried on the memory, too. All of them and the tens of thousands like them across the eastern United States were tied together, sons, as it were, of a childless itinerant preacher who roamed our nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.