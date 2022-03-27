I’ve got to admit it, I spent a good bit of time last week in somewhat of a state of confusion. Yes, that’s right, there were times when I wasn’t quite sure which end was up, and, well I’ve got to say it, I blame it all on a bunch of long dead Congdons.
It all started with the Widow Phebe Congdon; in and of herself, this lady’s life story is enough to confuse just about anyone. Phebe Congdon was born a Congdon to Stephen and Mary Congdon, and wed first Benjamin Congdon. They owned for a time, Smiths Castle at Cocumscussoc having purchased it from the Updike family. Benjamin Congdon hung himself there and Phebe married again, this time to Benjamin’s brother Joseph. Phebe, and her new Congdon husband, stayed at Smith’s Castle until at least Joseph’s death in 1838. So, after Phebe (Congdon) (Congdon) Congdon became a widow for the second time she purchased the big Thomas house now at 25 Main Street and lived out her life there. So you got all that? Good, because there’s more. You see, out on Congdon Hill, we also have, born within a decade of Widow Phebe, Spinster Phebe Congdon, daughter of George and Dorcas Congdon. Spinster Phebe was alive throughout Widow Phebe’s entire life – she was born a few years before her and died in 1861, a few years after — so, if you’re studying the life of a Phebe Congdon in North Kingstown, you’ve got to be careful which Phebe Congdon you attribute anything to. Well, heck at least Spinster Phebe didn’t marry anyone named Benjamin or Joseph. BUT, Nantucket Phebe Congdon well that’s another story. Nantucket Phebe Congdon was married to whaleboat Captain Joseph Congdon and spent much of their life in Nantucket. However after his retirement from a life at sea, whaleboat Captain Joseph Congdon, decided he wanted to return to his childhood home and moved back to Wickford with Nantucket Phebe. They lived on West Main Street just up the street from the Widow Phebe really, but at least they were a few miles from spinster Phebe. Are you still with me, because there’s more, of course. Nantucket Phebe, heck she loved Whaleboat Joseph so much that she named her son Joseph as well and he loved Wickford so much that, he and his family moved here pronto. So now we’ve added a third Joseph Congdon into the mix. Since he was a founding member of what would become the Coast Guard, we’ll call him Coast Guard Joseph so we don’t get him confused with our original Joseph or his dad whaleboat captain Joseph. Whew!! Well. At least his wife’s name was Mary not Phebe – that should make it easier right? Well of course not! You see back out Congdon Hill way; just across the line in South Kingstown lived—that’s right you guessed it. Farmer Joseph Congdon and his wife Mary Congdon. And, the icing on the cake …. Farmer Joseph’s parents – well, I think they were named Joseph and Phebe!! That’s when I gave up.
So there you have it; I was confused, consternated, and befuddled, all week long and I place the blame firmly on the shoulders of Phebe Congdon. Trouble is, I’m not sure which one ...
