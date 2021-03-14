I expect that no one since Betsey Ann Briggs’ death on Christmas Day in 1907 has known the highways and byways of the Stony Lane and Scrabbletown districts as she. To say she knew these two rural hamlets like the back of her hand would be an understatement. To say she could find her way around these two villages blindfolded would be closer to the truth, but would still miss the mark a bit. You see, Betsey Ann Briggs, born in February 1822, had been completely blind since she was a young girl. In spite of this, she made her living as a door-to-door peddler calling on the womenfolk of Stony Lane and Scrabbletown and selling them sewing supplies and other such notions. “Blind Betsey,” as she was often called, did not allow her personal handicap to limit or define her. She lived a fairly independent life in spite of her blindness.
I know little of her early life, other than that she was born in 1822 to Joseph T. and Vera Briggs somewhere near the present-day intersection of Route 2 and 102, on the outskirts of Scrabbletown. She lived a life that was centered around family, friends, and, most importantly to her, her beloved Stony Lane Six-Principle Baptist Church on Old Baptist Road. As a matter of fact, Betsey supplemented her meager income by being the caretaker of the Stony Lane Baptist Church. During the church’s leanest years, the last quarter of the 1800s, “Blind Betsey, tall and thin with snowy hair, and bearing the expression of an inspired prophetess,” according to historian Mary Huling, “would take charge of the service.” Betsey basically ran the business of the church through that difficult timeframe, collecting the offerings, paying the bills and taking care of the church buildings and grounds. It’s safe to say that without the dedication and devotion of this determined blind woman, the Stony Lane Church would not be here.
Betsey Briggs showed up often in the historic record, walking alone and unguided along the country roads of Stony Lane and Scrabbletown “with a firm and stately step” as she made her way from house to house on her route as a peddler. Often she would spend the night at her last stop of the day, particularly at her friend Hattie Smith’s place, located in the eastern end of Stony Lane near where the post office is now. As a matter of fact, Betsey’s living arrangements were constantly changing. At every U.S. Census interval, ending with the 1870 count, she could be found listed as a boarder residing with a different member of the Stony Lane community, such as the Allen family on Old Baptist Road or at the Brown farm on Stony Lane. In 1871, however, she remarkably was able to acquire her own home, located “west of the railroad.” In a turn of the tables, Betsey went from being a tenant to taking in tenants to help support her financially. One of these tenant arrangements, involving Fanny Woods, may have played a hand in Betsey Ann’s final resting place in Elm Grove Cemetery. She is now a “boarder for all eternity” in the Wood family plot there.
Betsey Ann lived a full and productive life that ended with a heart attack just shy of her 86th birthday. Her Christmas Day death cast a pall upon the holiday that year for those who loved her. But no one ever felt sorry for Betsey Ann; for, as she was wont to say whenever she felt moved to sermonize at the little church that meant so much to her, “her faith in God and her spiritual sight was of more value to her than any physical sight could be.”
