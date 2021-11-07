This building was constructed around 1836 for merchant Horatio Nelson Reynolds, and was at that time located on the southwest corner of West Main and Bridge (now Brown) streets. Horatio Reynolds had opened a general store in a building located just to the south of this in 1833 and success prompted him to follow that store with a grocery store. He additionally built a storehouse (still extant and now incorporated into the Tavern by the Sea restaurant) in this same timeframe for use by both businesses. This building held that grocery store. Both Horace Shippee and Horatio’s nephew Francis Reynolds worked as clerks for him over the years. Eventually Reynolds combined both businesses into the general store building and rented this commercial space out to others. Known tenants include a “Chinese” laundry and prominent plumber and sheet metal worker John Hainesworth. While Hainesworth was making a name for himself converting the region’s homes from “outdoor plumbing” to indoor plumbing with installation of countless newfangled toilets, Horatio Reynolds was becoming a wealthy businessman through a combination of hardwork and shrewd real estate investment. Additionally he was involved in local banking and served as the President of the Wickford Savings Bank for many years. Anecdotal evidence suggests that Horatio Reynolds like to look and act the part of one of the village’s wealthiest citizens as well. He was robbed on at least one occasion because he was known to carry large quantities of cash with him wherever he went. The liquid assets of the never married and wealthy merchant eventually fell victim to his extraordinary longevity as at the end of his nearly 98-year long life, the real estate rich but cash poor elderly man’s estate was not able to pay the $5000 dollar stipend he promised his nephew Francis’s widow Abby (Sweet) Reynolds for exclusively caring for him across the last years of his life. As each of the many individual real estate parcels that he owned at his death were also specifically left to various individuals, his estate eventually ended up in State Superior Court for final resolution. The court required liquidation of all of his assets with Abby being paid out first from the proceeds and the remainder being equitably divvied up among his other named heirs. Horatio Reynolds died in 1903 and this process was not complete until 1906. At that time his former grocery store building was sold. In a unique arrangement, the parcel this building sat upon, along with a number of additional and adjacent Horatio Reynolds owned parcels, was purchased by the town for the construction of a small park. The building was purchased by local barber and politician William Hambly.
Hambly relocated the building to its present location, ironically also a former Horatio Reynolds owned parcel, in 1906 and remodeled the commercial building into residential space. He held on to it as a rental property until he sold it in 1916 to Percy G and Sara Smith. The Smith’s sold it in 1920 to Katherine “Kate” Mulligan.
Kate Mulligan, who never married, was a graduate of East Greenwich Academy where she excelled in music and dance. While living here, she worked as Postmistress of the Wickford Post Office and taught both piano and dance lessons here in the house. She lived here until death in 1962 at the age of 91 years old. The house was purchased from her estate by her next door neighbor, the antique dealer and auctioneer Christie Mercurio. Ownership of the house was transferred to his daughter Donna (Mercurio) Cerrone in 2004. She completely restored the house at that time and lived in it for more than a decade. Later owners of this now 185-year-old home included the Jones and Pezza families.
