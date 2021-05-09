A whole lot of history has occurred on the venerable home site of the Henry S. Newcombe House in the century that it has been standing; you’ve got to wonder if textile industrialist Henry Newcombe contemplated this fact when he purchased the property from the last of the spinster Carpenter sisters, Mary, in the fall of 1921.
Henry and his wife Susan got right to it and began the construction of their “Colonial Revival” style home, designed by the prominent Providence architectural firm of Jackson, Robertson and Adams, before 1921 drew to a close. But what they may not have realized is that the only reason the land sat empty for decades was because of deed restrictions prohibiting alcohol possession or consumption on the property that the tea-totaling Carpenter sisters had previously insisted be included in any bill of sale. This insistence alone dissuaded Owen Wister, famed Philadelphia and Saunderstown novelist and man who loved a good drink, from purchasing the parcel of land he held so dearly. Although he eventually built his own home north of here on Boston Neck Road, it was this place that he cherished most. During the summer of 1905, he came here each day, parked himself under the shade of a grove of giant sycamore trees and penned his best-selling follow-up novel to “The Virginian,” titled “Lady Baltimore,” right here on these storied grounds.
I wonder if Henry realized that the original late 17th century home stood here for more than 200 years before being consumed by fire in the late 1800s. The house, originally constructed by Captain Andrew Willett himself and later lived in by generations of Willetts and Carpenters, was so prominent a landmark that it was fired upon and subsequently damaged by a British warship during the Revolutionary War. It also figured in the same skirmish that left the nearby Casey Farm with musket ball holes that are still extant to this day. The land was also home to Francis Willett’s famed tree farm, the first example of silviculture (planting trees as a crop) in the new world.
Newcombe himself added to the home’s provenance while he lived there. He was a founding member of the NK Ambulance Association, active at Smith’s Castle, Gilbert Stuart’s Birthplace, and the South Ferry Church, and a Commodore of the Saunderstown Yacht Club. The Newcombes were also generous benefactors of the Saunderstown Library. All this while employed at, as well as after retiring from, his position as the Director of Berkshire-Hathaway Inc., the SE Massachusetts textile giant. That company name may ring a bell, as it exists now as the mega-conglomerate holding company of a fellow by the name of Warren Buffett — a man who seems to know a little bit about the corporate world that Henry Newcombe, who passed away in his Saunderstown home at the age of 93 in 1983, came from. And to bring this story full-circle, one of the companies now under the corporate umbrella of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is none other than that of Henry Newcombe’s contemporary, C. Prescott Knight, who once resided up in Quidnessett and owned a textile empire that became “Fruit of the Loom.”
