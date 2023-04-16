Ezra Thomas was the kind of man that people composed poetry about. A “Rime of the Ancient Mariner” sort of man, an “Old Man and the Sea” type of man; a man so loved and respected by the community that all who knew him called him Captain, regardless of the fact that he was only a second mate.
Ezra Thomas sailed upon clipper ships, the “thoroughbreds” of the sea. I expect Ezra reeked of the sea; salt water flowed through his veins and owned his very heart. Ezra did what other men only dared dream of; he sailed around the “Horn” time and time again on voyages to San Francisco. He battled killer storms off the Cape of Good Hope, climbing the mizzenmast in 70-foot sea to take in sail before the wind and sea slammed him and his shipmates violently into Davey Jones Locker. He stood by his captain and faced down 16 mutinous shipmates off the coast of Melbourne. He raced another clipper ship from Boston to Australia to collect a $500 purse for the first ship in port. As you’d expect from a man such as Ezra, his clipper “The Live Yankee” beat “The Sam Russell” by three days. As a former sailor myself, I expect Ezra and his shipmates hoisted many a cold brew and toasted the Sam Russell and her crew.
Before we continue with Ezra’s story, let’s take a look at Clipper ships and what they were exactly. A ship must satisfy three criteria in order to be called a Clipper. She must be sharp-lined, very long in proportion to beam; in other words built for speed. She must be tall-masted and carry the maximum possible spread of sail. Finally, she must use that sail day and night, fair weather or foul, without let-up, without ceasing.
Clippers were uneconomical ships in most trades; they were expensive to build and required many hands to sail. The pounding they took as they raced across the sea caused them to have inordinately short lives. Indeed, they only made sense when used to carry premium and/or perishable cargoes long distances where speed meant the difference between financial success and total failure. Only the best and most durable sailors crewed these racehorses of the seas.
Ezra Thomas was born in a little house on the Boston Post Road, adjacent to the present day location of Dave’s Market, on August 7, 1836. He first went to sea in 1852 at the age of 15 and continued sailing until 1884. His first ship was the “Matamora”, a coastal schooner that sailed back and forth between New England ports and St. John’s New Brunswick. Coastwise sailing was just not enough for Ezra though; the deep sea was calling him and soon after he signed on to the clipper ship “Live Yankee” which ran between New York and New England and the Far East – China, Japan, and Australia.
His voyages would last as long as 22 months and, although it sounds wildly exciting, every deep sea sailor — me included — will tell you boredom is your worst enemy. To fight this long battle, Ezra made things from twine and other small line, sailor’s art as it were, to while away the hours. Pieces of Ezra’s remarkable handiwork can be found in Wickford homes to this day. After a long stint on the Live Yankee, Ezra sailed on other Tall Ships, with names like “Endeavor”, a clipper ship that ran miners and supplies around the Horn to San Francisco and then returned with the fruits of their “gold rush” labors, and the “Hail Columbia” a brig out of Mystic which ran a route in the South America and West Indies trade. He finished his remarkable deep-sea career on the “Casco” a brig which sailed a route very similar to the Hail Columbia. The Casco had a regular stop in Wickford Harbor; as a matter of fact, it was one of the last tall ships to drop anchor here. When she pulled into town in 1883, Ezra had enough and he walked down her gangway, never to return to the deep sea again. He was nearly 45 and had spent the better part of 30 years sailing the ocean’s blue.
That’s not to say that he was done with the sea altogether though. For nearly the next two years, Ezra sailed on the big mackeralman “The Flying Cloud” out of Boston, a fishing boat which in Ezra’s own words was “the most disreputable mackeralman he’d ever laid eyes upon”; but, owing to the fact that the boat was known to be lucky he sailed her anyway. It was on the Flying Cloud that Ezra saw a school of mackerel “of twenty acres and ten feet thick!....the biggest school of fish ever seen on the Banks.” It was a story he’d tell over and over again to an always eager audience. For that was Ezra’s local claim to fame, folks loved to hear him tell a tale and, owing to his remarkable life, he never ran out of subjects.
Finally at the end of 1884, Ezra left the sea for good and began to farm his ancestral home with his younger brother Samuel. They lived in the house they were born in surrounded by a museum-like quantity of mementos and artifacts from Ezra’s life at sea. Things went on like that, a farmer’s life now, punctuated by countless rounds of sea stories to tell, until 1916 when Samuel died suddenly at the age of 65. Ezra was then alone with only his memories to keep him company, having outlived his parents as well as his four sisters and brother.
Sadly, Ezra’s life ended tragically on December 7, 1917. He was overcome by a fire which destroyed his home and all of his possessions. The cause of the blaze was never ascertained and is controversial among old-timers to this very day. Some even say he was murdered, but the truth will never be known.
Ezra was buried alongside his parents, grandparents, brother, and sisters in the big Thomas family plot, now found behind the new St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. An interesting end to the story concerns the fact that Ezra had always been adamant about wanting to be buried at sea but his surviving kin wished him buried in the family plot. All involved felt bad about not carrying out his last wishes in this regard. Ezra, though, as he had often done, had the last word on this as well. The night before his funeral, a torrential winter rain storm passed through town, not unlike, in intensity, a squall off the “Horn” from Ezra’s storied past. The ground, then being frozen solid, could not absorb the incredible amount of rainwater unleashed from the sky and it filed Ezra’s grave to the very brim. That morning as his pall bearers lowered his coffin into this “watery grave” all involved felt a great sense of relief. It would seem Ezra got his wish after all.
Ezra Thomas is one of a handful of tall tale telling sea captains that made Wickford the special place it was back in the early part of the 20th century. Sadly very few remember any of these fine old gentlemen anymore. The only concrete reminders of Ezra’s existence are the old cellar hole from his burned out farmhouse and Thomas Street just across the Post Road, which the town named in his honor many years ago. Ezra lives on though in the seafaring tales that he and his cronies once told to just about anyone who’d listen. Those stories fly in the winds to this day, just like the clipper ships of Ezra’s glory days ...
