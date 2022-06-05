If you’re anything like me, you probably are literally driven to distraction each time you drive down Phillips Street into Ye Olde Quaint & Historic and see the remains of the old foundation shown in the accompanying photograph. Actually, my wife assures me that most folks are indeed not at all like me and are capable of passing by a “what’s it?” like this and not worrying about the whats, whys and hows of its history. Well, be that as it may, there are probably at least a few good folks out there who have a little bit of curiosity about this concrete artifact, which has been a fixture in the village for as long as anyone can remember.
For some reason, (it probably relates to long buried memories of two naturally curious boys with a rowboat and too much time on their hands, and an old codger with a surly attitude and a shotgun loaded with rock salt, but, hey that’s another story) I’ve never taken the time to figure out what this cement memory has to tell us. Well, I fought off those rock salt tainted flashbacks and decided to take a look see at the history of this locale and here’s what I’ve learned.
Way back in 1878, two simultaneous events occurred that have great bearing on our tale. Firstly, Young Doc Shaw, who was actually quite old, but called Young Doc Shaw to differentiate him from his father, Old Doc Shaw, passed away after a long and illustrious career of service to Wickford. At nearly the same time, another second generation doctor, 24 year old George Soule of Chaplin CT, was graduating from Boston Medical School, and ready to leave his hometown, with his new wife Anne and make his mark in the world. Well, the first event left our village sadly understaffed as far as hometown doctors go, and somehow Dr Soule caught wind of the opportunity and settled here in the village. After a time during which they must have rented a place, in 1884, George and Anne purchased a small 16-acre Phillips Street farm, known locally as the Johnny Cranston place (yes, that’s right, another one of those Cranstons) and set up their medical practice and their home in it. Things went along just fine, the good doctor delivering babies, setting broken bones, and tending to the sick, with Anne at his side as his nurse, until September of 1913 when the good doctor’s circa 1835 home burned down due to a chimney fire. Luckily Doc Soule had built himself another fine place on the property in 1909 or so, it had all the newest amenities, including being one of the area’s first homes with an all cement basement. He had set relatives up in the place for starters, but after the older home burned (thankfully no one was injured in the fire) they all moved into the newer home and made do while Doc rebuilt on the site of the first home. Soon after, the doctor had a cottage placed on the site of the old Johnny Cranston place, and things went back to normal. That is until the next year when Doc Soule’s diabetes rapidly got the best of him, and he, too, joined Old Doc Shaw and Young Doc Shaw in the great beyond. Anne and her extended family got on as best they could; they adjusted and got by all right until 1926 when the big house with the fancy cement basement went up in flames as well. Again, Anne and her clan all moved back into the cottage set on the site of the old Johnny Cranston farm and made due as best they could. No one though, it seems, ever got around to removing the remains of the Doc’s second home and they’re still there to this day; full grown trees growing up through the floor of the town’s supposed first cement basement. Maybe the Soule clan just felt that the old place allowed them to hold onto the memories of the good doctor. Whatever the case, we can see what they saw, courtesy of a wonderful historic photo of the Soule farm taken from the other side of “Cranston’s bridge”, which was on the site of the present-day Loop Drive bridge. And I’ll bet you, old Doc Soule delivered a few of those young’uns that are swimming there in the sight of his old farm. You know, I hope Anne Soule, who died in 1943 at the age of 86, was looking out the window the day this photo was taken. Those boys, full of life as they were, would have brought a smile to her face and a fleeting memory of her husband to her mind.
