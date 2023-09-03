It is certainly amazing, that we can connect the George S. Holloway House with a long string of retired farmers, the roots of Velcro in America, and “doggie daycare”, but that’s exactly the story told to us by the little building at 8205 Post Road in our fair town.
This unassuming house was constructed around 1850 for farmer George S. Holloway and his wife Lydia; as the Holloway family was populated with ship and house carpenters, it is likely that it was built by one of George’s relations. George had purchased the lot in 1848 from his sister Susan E. Holloway and his brother William Holloway Jr. The house lot had been carved out of the Holloway’s “corner orchard”, prior to its sale to George. In all US census surveys George Holloway lists himself as a farmer or gardener and it would seem that he tended to the various farmlands owned by the Holloway family in the area. George and Lydia lived here the remainder of their lives and upon George’s death in 1898; the house was purchased by Ebenezer “Eben” Brown.
Ebenezer Brown was a retired and widowed farmer who moved here with his unmarried daughter Sarah Frances Brown after turning his farm over to his son. In 1905, Eben Brown sold the property to another daughter, Mercy (Brown) Vaughn who lived in Frenchtown. He included a caveat in the bill of sale that he was to be allowed to live out his life in the house. Ebenezer died there in 1918 and his daughters sold the house to Charles E. Webster in 1922.
Charles Webster, like Ebenezer Brown was a retired farmer and he moved into the house with his wife Harriet (Congdon) from their farm located in the Briggs Corner section of East Greenwich near the intersections of south Road and the South County Trail. Harriet Webster passed away ten years later and in 1934 Charles remarried, this time to Harriet Huling. Just prior to Charles’ death in 1942, the house was sold to Mildred “Millie” Hood.
The well-loved, but never married, Millie Hood worked for 43 years at the Narragansett Electric Company local office on Brown Street in the village. In addition to her kind spirit and good nature, her “claim to fame” locally, rested on the fact that her brother Ralph B. Hood was the founder, president and CEO of Velcro USA, the man instrumental in bringing the ubiquitous product Velcro from Switzerland where it was invented to not only America, but the world in general. Ralph Hood, who held the US patent rights to Velcro, immediately saw the potential in it when he secured those rights in 1952, and you can be sure that this house was home to some of Velcro’s earliest adaptations. Millie stayed here in this house until her eventual retirement from Narragansett Electric in 1973. She then moved to Weare, New Hampshire to a home owned by her brother Ralph, who ran his business out of nearby Manchester. Millie sold her home to local attorney, Leo Sullivan.
Leo Sullivan eventually transformed this small home into law office space, a function it held for decades until just a few years ago when it was remodeled for use as a dog grooming and pet daycare facility.
