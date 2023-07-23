This week, after a lengthy hiatus, we are going to continue in our longstanding efforts to take a closer look at each and every one of our fair town’s many historic cemeteries. Our destination today is the Brown family plot located on the Ten Rod Road, just east of its intersection with Autumn Drive. This family plot has many interesting aspects to it. Let’s face it, how can you not like a cemetery that includes both Charlie and James Brown. Of course here, we are talking about Scrabbletown farmers Charles and James Brown, not the famous cartoon character and the “Godfather of Soul”, but none the less the idea can’t help but bring a smile.
As a matter of fact, prominent farmer Charles Brown, direct descendant of High Sheriff Beriah Brown one of old Kingstowne’s earliest settlers, is thought to be the landowner who started this family plot. Indeed, its location here alongside a small snippet of the Old Ten Rod Road is another of its intriguing aspects. You see, when Charles, James, and all the others were laid to rest here in this family plot, it wasn’t located here. Originally it could be found along side Ten Rod Road about a half mile east of here, but in the early 1930s, when the Rhode Island Dept of Roads and Bridges (now known as RIDOT) decided they’d like to modernize the roadways here to allow for easier access to South County beaches and attractions, they found that this Brown Cemetery was right in the way of their newfangled traffic rotary and they relocated this whole “Brown clan” up the road to this location. Of course, some 60 years later they decided to get rid of the old Wickford Rotary and transition to the numerous intersections and traffic lights that we deal with today. The Brown’s though, understandably, were not returned to their former burial site. All that said, RIDOT has been an excellent steward of this cemetery; why just a while back, they repainted the rail fence, removed a large pine that had fallen among the stones, and then re-righted those gravestones knocked down by that tree.
There’s a mystery here in this graveyard as well. You see, buried here alongside Charles and Elizabeth Brown, their sons Ebenezer and Gideon and his wife Freelove (Corey) Brown, and their grandson James W. Brown and his 19 year old first wife Georgeana (Cooke) Brown, is buried Elizabeth (Brown) Treadwell and her husband Abram G. Treadwell. The mystery revolves around Abram Treadwell, who was married to Gideon and Freelove’s daughter Elizabeth. Abram was a Boston-based printer and no one has yet been able to figure out how a successful business man from Boston ever met and married a farmer’s daughter from the outskirts of Scrabbletown here in North Kingstown. Maybe somebody out there knows the answer to this interesting conundrum, if I hear anything I’ll be sure to pass it along.
