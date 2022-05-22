I don’t expect that there’s any one in our fair town who hasn’t taken note of the bucolic scenery that borders the roadsides of the Boston Neck Road as it travels from the village of Hamilton past Gilbert Stuart Road and on to Saunderstown. Yes, those rolling pastures and quiet wooded fields are a blessing indeed, a natural oasis, a peaceful place in the hustle-bustle world that is North Kingstown in the 21st Century. But what you may not realize is that these pastures, woods, and fields are more than just that; they are a living legacy of sorts. They are the legacy of Cyrus Brown and his descendants, three generations of Vialls and their relations as well as various McClouds, Tingleys and Meyers.
It all begins in 1884, with a 16-year-old Providence High School graduate with a natural ability for business and math named Cyrus Perrin Brown. He began working in the world of Providence banking as a simple teller, but that did not last long. He moved through the ranks quickly, through positions as a bookkeeper, secretary and treasurer until in 1908 when, at the age of 39, he became the president of the Industrial Trust Company of Providence. This was not enough for young Cyrus as by 1911 he had left the comfortable life of bank president and entered the much riskier world of investment financing with the formation of his own firm Brown, Lisle, & Marshall. His natural abilities and investment savvy caught the eye of financier James Hill of St. Paul, Minnesota, who hired Cyrus Brown as the vice-president of his National Bank of St. Paul and placed him in charge of all the financing, investment capital and related concerns for the construction of the Great Northern Railroad; an entity that connected the farmlands and cattle ranches of the northern plains states to the markets in the great lakes area and eastern seaboard. In essence, Cyrus Brown helped make this country the “breadbasket” of the world and along the way made himself wealthy enough to retire back to Rhode Island in 1929.
Although he maintained a beautiful home in Providence, that retirement really centered around the fine large “gentleman’s farm” he had in Saunderstown, a farm that originally came to him through his wife Fannie Chadsey’s family. There Cyrus “engaged extensively in raising pheasants and devoting his leisure time to the study of Rhode Island history and genealogy.” No wonder I like this guy so much.
While retired, Brown also held directorships in two Providence-based insurance companies as well. Cyrus P. Brown passed away in 1945 at the age of 77 on the Saunderstown farm he loved so much. That farm was passed on to his daughter Adelaide and her husband Richmond Viall a World War I veteran and businessman.
The core of that farm has stayed in the Viall family to this day. This is where the legacy part comes to play. You see, the Viall families, across the generations, have always been philanthropists. I’m not talking about in your face, Feinstein style philanthropy — no more than a tagger with a checkbook rather than a can of spray paint. I’m talking about quiet behind-the-scenes philanthropy, a family that not only gives but gives of themselves as well. The Vialls and their relations have given time and money, in part, honoring the legacy of Cyrus Brown and his love of local history, by aiding like-minded organizations particularly the Gilbert Stuart Birthplace and the Cocumscussoc Association that operates Smith Castle. And more than anything else, they have given back to their community, North Kingstown, generously, in the form of land donations that now provide us with these marvelous vistas as we drive down Boston Neck and Gilbert Stuart Roads. You see, the wonderful gentleman’s farm on which Cyrus Brown once raised and hunted pheasants now raises our spirits each day as we drive by the pristine fields and pastures that he once strolled. Cyrus Perrin Brown, banker extraordinaire, would have found it a very profitable venture indeed.
The Vialls have also left us with one more stunning gift. Out in Elm Grove Cemetery in the Brown/Viall family plot stands a group of the finest modern headstones ever assembled in one place as far as I’m concerned. Carved by three separate generations of the Benson family — of Newport’s ancient John Stevens Shop — these special slate marker stones stand both literally and figuratively at the crossroads between craft and art. They are a silent testimony not only to the elegant artistry of the Benson clan, but also the craft and skill of a Providence boy who came to call our fair town home.
