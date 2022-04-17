For a while now, I’ve been pondering on the solution to the question I’ve asked myself for quite some time. “Just who, in the approximately 115 years of its history, is the NK High School graduate that had the largest impact upon the world?” Who really made it to the big time after graduating from good old North Kingstown High School?” Well, I feel like I’ve finally figured this out and, unless you are an educator, as I once was, or a psychologist, or similar academic, you may have never heard his name. Be that as it may, I feel pretty confident in my choice; pretty sure that no other NKHS Alumni has impacted the world in a positive way to a greater degree than Class of 1939 member Ogden R. Lindsley Jr.
Ogden Lindsley Jr. was born in Providence in 1922 to Ogden Sr. and his wife Mildred. Tragedy struck this family in 1935 when Ogden Sr., a Providence attorney and businessman, died suddenly. His mother’s marriage to North Kingstown based farmer Richard Fink a year or so later brought him down to North Kingstown, where he lived for a time in the farmhouse that is now preserved as the Allen-Madison house located in the middle of the Quonset Industrial Park and attended school here. A young man of extraordinary intelligence, he graduated in 1939 just prior to turning 17 and began to think about attending Brown University. At this juncture in time, one of the number of quirky experiences that occurred in his life happened, when during the 1940 census he was counted once as a 17 year old living in North Kingstown with his mother and stepfather and then once again as an 18 year old living with his paternal grandparents in Pawtucket, who were misidentified as his parents by the census taker. So, at least in the 1940, according to the US Government, Ogden R. Lindsley was actually two distinct and separate people. No matter how many people he was at that time, Ogden entered Brown University in 1940 as a freshman. His time here was short though; Pearl Harbor happened, our country was at war, and young Ogden Lindsley enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps.
Ogden’s service in WWII was the stuff of movie legends in and of itself. He became an engineer for the Air Corps and also wanting to see action also trained as a door gunner. His plane was shot down over what was then Yugoslavia and he was subsequently captured by the Germans. He was sent to a POW Camp in 1944 and then later escaped in 1945 and saw the Great War’s end not as a prisoner but as one of the victors. He returned to Brown after his service was finished and graduated in 1948 with both a double major in experimental psychology and histochemistry as well as with highest honors. He got his Masters in Experimental Psychology from Brown in 1950 and then his Doctoral Degree at Harvard, working under famed psychologist B.F. Skinner until graduation in 1952. In 1953, Ogden established the Behavioral Research Laboratory at Harvard specifically to analyze and begin to understand the behaviors of schizophrenics. This work was groundbreaking and was widely regarded as the first of its kind; the very first human operant laboratory. Ogden Lindsley while doing this work not only developed the concepts of “behavior therapy”, helping people across the world in their struggles with schizophrenia. He also laid the personal groundwork that took his efforts to the next level. In 1965, Ogden Lindsley, refocused all that he had done upon the issue of special education in public schools. At this time he switched his work from Harvard to the University of Kansas where he became the Director of Educational Research. While at Kansas he developed and refined a specific teaching strategy for special education known as “Precision Teaching”. It was an innovative teaching paradigm that directly involved each student in the evaluation of their success, moving Special Education beyond the single metric of “percent correct” into a success monitoring strategy that made more sense. This work literally changed the educational world. Ogden Lindsley published more than 140 articles, books, and research papers; he won more prestigious educational awards than I can list in this column. Ogden Lindsley, like few others, stepped up and worked to change public education for the better. It’s important to point out that he was never fully satisfied with the scope of change that occurred; he always wanted more, wanted a better system for the students that he advocated for across the years.
Ogden Lindsley eventually travelled from his new hometown in Lawrence Kansas, to his old hometown of North Kingstown to attend a class reunion. While here he visited with friends and also inquired as to why he never really got an announcement about this or any past class reunion. This is where another of those extraordinarily quirky happenstances of life occurred once again. The answer to his questions about missed reunions and lack of any mailings from back here in North Kingstown was a simple one. “Why, because you are dead Ogden!” followed by, “Go take a look at the WWII memorial monument across from the Town Hall and you’ll see that you died in the War.” Sure enough, there it was preserved forever in fine Westerly granite, the determination that Ogden was indeed already dead. The only possible explanation is that during his time as an MIA/POW he was mistakenly listed somewhere as dead. His wife Nancy took a few photos of him pointing at his name forever etched in eternity and everyone in both North Kingstown and Lawrence Kansas marveled at well he was doing for a dead guy.
Ogden R. Lindsley Jr. did pass on into eternity for real in October of 2004. His life and his life’s work speak for itself. He made a real difference in the world for countless folks who truly required a tireless vocal and respected advocate like Ogden surely was. So no matter whether he was two different guys in 1940 or whether he died two different times or not, Ogden Richardson Lindsley Jr. NKHS Class of 1939 is indeed the best that North Kingstown High School has ever turned out.
