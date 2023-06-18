Summer is a great time for family entertainment and while the famed Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus has been gone for a few years now, the season has got me to reminiscing about the intriguing set of circumstances that tie “The Greatest Show on Earth”, a fine house on West Main Street, and the North Kingstown Free Library together into a three-ring local history tale. These circumstances all revolve around the rags-to-riches life of Walter Waterman.
Originally a Providence native, Walter Waterman was born Walter Waterman Gudgeon. His birth occurred in 1814; and by 1821, his life took a turn for the worse when his father John Gudgeon died suddenly leaving his wife Sarah (Wilbur) to raise a family on her own. Four years later, Walter’s older brother John Jr. died as well. Things were certainly not going well in the Gudgeon family.
At some point after that, Walter, who was a whiz on horseback, took that leap of faith and ran off to join the circus. He next shows up in the historic record with a new name of sorts; Walter W. Gudgeon is now Walter Waterman, expert equestrian with the Mabie’s Circus, a traveling troupe, one of hundreds crisscrossing the nation in the middle 1800’s, formed by Jeremiah and Edmond Mabie who were originally from Patterson NY.
The Mabie Circus traveled the nation through spring, summer, and early fall and then hunkered down each winter on the big Mabie-owned 400 acre spread, a former farm, in Delevan Wisconsin. Between 1847 and 1894, Delavan was home to 26 circus companies. The Mabie Brothers U.S. Olympic Circus, then the largest in America, arrived in 1847, to become the first circus to quarter in the territory of Wisconsin. Its famous rogue elephant, “Romeo”, stood 19½ feet high, and weighed 10,500 pounds.
The original P.T. Barnum Circus was organized here by William C. Coup and Dan Costello. Walter Waterman was a part of all this. After the Mabie boys retired in 1856, Walter went off with the Buckley’s National Circus and served as their “Equestrian Director and Ring Master”. After a few years with Buckley’s, Walter hit the big time when he took the same position with the P. T. Barnum Show. Walter Waterman was now a star; the poor boy from Rhode Island was at the pinnacle of his game — in the center ring each night for P. T. Barnum.
Walter though, never forgot his roots. In 1865 he purchased a fine house at 110 West Main Street in Wickford of all places, where he could “winter over” each year. He moved his elderly mother Sarah Gudgeon in and had his sister Anna and her husband Addison Fairbanks and their two daughters Ardelia and Helen move in as well to take care of the day to day business of running the place. I can only imagine how proud Sarah must have felt regarding her son the circus star.
That’s the way things went on for years, Walter would be around each winter and be off the rest of the year traveling the nation as P T Barnum’s Ringmaster and Equestrian director, The Fairbanks family would hold “down the fort” here in Wickford, with Ardelia’s son Addison Luther eventually becoming the Town’s very first Librarian and her sister Helen marrying local lad James R. S. Wightman.
Anna Gudgeon died here in Wickford and was buried back up in Providence. And one day in October of 1880, the Fairbanks clan in Wickford received a sad telegram from the P. T. Barnum Travelling Circus. Walter Waterman died suddenly while the show was performing in Little Rock Arkansas. The Circus paid for his funeral and grave plot in Little Rock and that was that – “The Show Must Go On!” and it did. I have not discovered if the Gudgeon/Fairbanks clan ever got a chance to go out and visit his grave. Addison and Anna Fairbanks purchased the house from Walter’s estate and lived there until 1918. Sadly, the ensuing century has caused the memory of Ringmaster Walter Waterman to fade from local consciousness; until now that is.
