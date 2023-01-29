Boy, the mild weather this winter has got me to thinking, thinking about the stories I’ve read about the winter of 1887-1888. Looking back on it, it’s almost as if Mother Nature herself was intent on playing a cruel trick on the inhabitants of New England that winter. It had been a veritable picnic that year, the mildest season in more than 17 years, in a region used to long hard winters. March rolled around and folks thought they had made it through the worst of it, the normally cruel months of January and February were behind them and crocuses were beginning to dot the landscapes from Watch Hill to Quidnessett and everywhere in between.
South County was ready for Spring to begin.
It had touched upon 50 degrees during the day of March 11, 1888 and a squally rainstorm began toward midnight. No one was too surprised by that, after all it was early March, these kinds of things were to be expected. It continued through the 12th, the rain turned torrential and by late in the day, temperatures began to plummet; torrential rain turned into thick blinding snow, the wind whipped up to near hurricane levels and well, it just didn’t quit. It didn’t quit after 12 hours or 20 hours, nor 24 hours or even 30. In fact the Great White Hurricane raged on unabated for the next 36 hours.
When the snow and high winds finally let up, late on Wednesday, March 14th, the residents of South County and beyond, all of whom had hunkered down throughout the raging white inferno, began to assess the damages and tried to comprehend the impact of it all.
Up to three feet of snow lay on the ground in much of the area and communications with the outside world — most of which travelled along the telegraph wires hanging on poles running parallel to the mainline train tracks from New York through to Boston — was severed.
In spite of all that the residents of South County were dealing with after the storm, few realized that the impacts were even more severe just a few miles to the west of here. Trains that had ran largely on schedule through whatever Mother Nature had thrown at them in the 30 years previous; well they just never made it out of New York and Connecticut. Trains leaving Providence and heading toward the Big Apple were required to back up all the way from eastern Connecticut to the station at Wickford Junction where they were placed on siding tracks.
Fifty inches of snow had fallen in Connecticut and the gale force winds of the Great White Hurricane had whipped up drifts that stood 30, 40, even 52 feet high in some places, completely engulfing three story buildings in many instances.
It took eight days of frenzied digging to finally clear the tracks of these drifts and an equal amount of time to restore communications between New York City and New England. All across South County, folks were marveling over the fact that the only reliable communication connection between New York and Boston was that new-fangled trans-Atlantic cable. Indeed details of the storm’s impact upon New York City reached folks here in Washington County, Rhode Island via London of all places. Imagine that.
The Blizzard of 1888, the Great White Hurricane, killed more than 400 souls during its rampage across the northeast. It grounded or sank nearly 200 ships along the coastline and caused damages in excess of $1.2 billion dollars when adjusted to today’s currency rates. In doing so it became the benchmark against which all other winter storms are measured. Here in South County, no one dared trust an easy winter for quite some time.
