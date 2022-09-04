You probably never expect that the “village smithy’s” house is one of the best places in Wickford to pause and contemplate the vagaries of life expectancies in the late 17th and early 18th century world, but indeed it is.
You see, the story of Abraham Borden Rathbun and his four wives nicely illustrates how ones place in life’s journey had a major impact upon how long a person might expect to live.
Blacksmith Abraham Borden Rathbun, who went by his middle name Borden, came here a widower with a young daughter named Sarah, in 1797 from the Westerly/Hopkinton area.
He had lost his first wife Deborah Cook shortly after Sarah’s birth in 1795 and after burying her in the Hopkinton Quaker Cemetery, relocated to Wickford to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the rapidly expanding village.
Soon after moving here, he married a local girl Waity Thomas and after purchasing this parcel of land from Gilbert Cooper in 1800, proceeded to have his fine home constructed. Waity died giving birth to their fourth child together, named Waity May in her honor, in 1804.
Three years later, the busy blacksmith married for a third time to Mary Peckham with whom he had another five children. She too, died in childbirth in 1814 and then a year later, Borden married his fourth wife, Honor Brown, daughter of Washington County Sheriff Beriah Brown.
Abraham Borden Rathbun died in 1830 having fathered 14 children with his four different wives. Honor lived on after her husband’s death for another decade.
So what does this show us about life expectancies? In the 1700s and early 1800s, beyond the fact that children, male or female, had a fairly equal, albeit challenging, chance of making it to young adulthood; things changed dramatically upon the point that women entered their childbearing years.
Giving birth in an age decades before hospitals and trained medical professionals was a risky business. So from the age of 15 to about 45, those fairly even life expectancies across the sexes diverge drastically.
Stories like A. Borden’s were not that unusual; a large portion of men in this timeframe were married more than once.
Uncountable numbers of husbands had to bear the loss of a beloved wife while trying to find a way to take care of a newborn child. These sad stories played themselves out not only across America, but throughout the world. Things flip-flop though, if a woman is lucky enough to make it through those dangerous 25 or 30 years of her life. Suddenly, after the age of 45 a woman is almost guaranteed to outlive her husband.
Accidental deaths, the wear and tear of more than three decades of working hard to support a family, not to mention the risks associated with lifestyle choices associated with men, such as alcohol and tobacco consumption, hunting, and lives spent on the sea, turn the tables on male life expectancies.
In this way Honor (Brown) Rathbun is typical of the vast majority of women of her age group during that timeframe; she was a widow.
All across this nation, and every other developed nation for that matter, village after village, places like Wickford, Allenton, Lafayette, and all the rest in North Kingstown, in a large portion of the households, the ranking elder sitting at the dinner table on any given Sunday was almost always a woman.
And that just makes the world we live in, with its extraordinary level of medical care, something truly to be thankful for as we pause before saying grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.