Well, here we are again, with our 21st attempt to tally up the most endangered historic sites in our fair town for the twelve months ahead. In the previous years we have seen our share of successes promoting and preserving these special places, and sadly our share of failures too. 2021 was largely a “holding pattern” year, too be sure, with a decision for the Wickford Elementary school building finally made but no action yet and the inexorably slow-motion path forward for the Brown Street Library building causing a collective sense of anxiety in the extended community of those who care about historic places. On the plus side, the Town Hall on Boston Neck Road does seem to be on the fast-track to restoration and reuse, and the sycamores at the intersection of Tower Hill and Ten Rod Roads are still standing. Well, there’s no telling what this year will bring; so, with no further ado, here are the places in North Kingstown that we all need to think up about.
Our number “5” spot on this list, belongs to that aforementioned Brown Street library building. Don’t get me wrong, I think the proposed reuse for this building is a good one and will help to continue the revitalization of the Wickford business district, but getting it started is just taking too long. Old buildings just don’t do well when they are empty and this one has been empty for far too long. Now I know that COVID-driven building material price increases and a overly slow transfer of ownership process have been huge factors in all this, but the clock is ticking on this grand edifice and restoration and ultimately occupancy needs to begin.
Jumping into the number “4” spot on our list is a complex of historic sites in our community really, a complex with some complex problems. What I am talking about are our town’s numerous lakes and ponds. You see, the thing that makes them historic is also the thing that places them at risk. This can all be summed up by one intriguing statement. Every one of our fair town’s many lakes and ponds are manmade and all of them were at one time tied to some sort of 18th or 19th century industry. On top of that, I, a former high school biology teacher, can tell you that nature wants to take those manmade ponds back to what they once were, a wetlands complex with a stream or river running through it. So, the collective citizenry of North Kingstown must decide what we want for them and decide soon, because the eutrophication of these ponds and lakes is underway and unrelenting. Some are really already too far gone; Sand Hill Pond on Post Road and the Annaquatucket Reservoir next to the High School are gone, Hamilton Mill Pond on Boston Neck, Saw Mill Pond in Davisville, and Rodman Mill Pond on Lafayette Road are on their way out. Give it another decade or two and you can kiss Secret Lake and Belleville Pond goodbye as well. If we want to save some of these beautiful recreational features, we need to act; dredging permits take a lot of time and dredging can be costly.
Coming in at #3 on this list of unfortunates is a building that has sat quietly on Oak Hill Road while its younger compatriot got all the attention. The original Belleville schoolhouse was constructed in 1840 from plans drawn up by a South County schoolmaster and budding architect Thomas A. Tefft. Tefft also designed numerous other small schoolhouses in rural areas of RI and went on to local architectural fame with the design of St. Paul’s Church on Main Street in Wickford. This Federal Greek Revival style building later went on to be used as the office for the nearby Belleville Mill and was later saddled with a horrendous cinder block addition. This 182-year-old relic of a bygone time been largely empty and unheated for years now.
Sewer lines are both a blessing and a curse when it comes to historic structures. In some cases, the availability of sewers can aid in the thoughtful reuse of an old building, but more often than not sewers are the “straw that breaks the camel’s back” and ends up hastening demolition and a 21st century replacement. This problem is facing all the fine, and in some cases, sadly not so fine, 19th century buildings on Post Road. Yes, I know that there are some of you out there who could care less if the Pagoda Inn building, the former Red Rooster Tavern Building, the neat little “Once in A Blue Moon” building, or the Wickford Veterinary building and others on Post Road are torn down in the name of progress. But you know those structures speak volumes about the long, long past represented by the ancient Ben Franklin-planned Boston Post Road and the farmers, tavern owners, and shopkeepers that once lined it from its beginning in Boston all the way to its terminus in New York City. Once these handfuls of 19th century structures are gone, we’ve lost something. That’s why I’ve placed the 19th century buildings along Post Road in the number two spot.
Well North Kingstown, your most at risk building for 2022 is one with a truly unique story. The Leonard Joslin “Travelling” General Store at 1123 Ten Rod Road, known to most now as the Buff’s Mulch building, is a 125-year-old structure with quite a story. You see, up until 1938 it sat down the road about a half a mile or so where the railroad underpass is now located. The State of Rhode Island paid for the lot it now sits on and for the costs of the two-day relocation to that lot, but the state refused to pay for the lost income from December 20 to December 22 of 1938, so Leonard in turn, like the good Swamp Yankee he was, refused to close the store. Folks in Lafayette and Wickford Junction jumped on and off the building as it slowly rolled down Ten Rod Road and made their normal purchases. Leonard and his wife ran the store in its new location until his death in 1943. It changed hands a few times until it was purchased by the Buffery family. The old “Travelling Store” is on the market now and its location adjacent to the soon to be very busy Wickford Junction Train Station and shopping plaza makes the location sadly, much more valuable than the building. I know Leonard Joslin will be “a-rolling in his grave” if his fine general store building gets torn down to make way for another schlocky 21st century commercial building, and I hope you will too.
