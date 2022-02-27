As those who are familiar readers of this column may know, I take a bit of exception to the idea of constructs such as “Black History Month” or “Women’s History Month”; I hate to narrow it down like that. As far as I am concerned, every month is black or women’s history month, just like every month is white male history month. But all that said, I still feel like it’s important to contribute something to these times to remember, so this week we will tarry for a time at the Thomas Withers house on Washington Street. Like the Domini Smith house on Fowler Street,the Thomas/Weeden/Morgan House on Pleasant Street, and Old Yellow on Bay Street, this house helps us to understand the legacy and contributions of African-Americans to the overall history of Wickford.
This attractive gambrel-roofed home was constructed by Thomas Withers in 1791 on land he had purchased the year before from Richard Phillips. Nothing is yet known about Withers and his role in the village and by 1793, he had sold his home to Benjamin Fowler. Fowler, who lived elsewhere in the village, held the little house as a rental property which he most likely rented to black mariner Samuel Sambo. Sam Sambo was the son of free black Job Sambo who with his wife Deborah and their nine children, farmed land near the North Kingstown East Greenwich border. Samuel Sambo, who sailed regularly on vessels out of Wickford, and whose name shows up on early 19th century crew lists for the schooners Baltic and Emily and the Brigs Union and Atlantic, purchased the house from Fowler in 1800 with the mortgage being held by Capt. John Peck Case under whom Sambo sometimes sailed. Although exact timeframes are unclear due to the poor condition of the early 19th century real estate transaction records, it appears that Samuel Sambo and his family lived in the home for many years, perhaps until the end of his days. Sometime in the 1840’s however, ownership of the home was transferred through the Case family to another black mariner, Nathaniel Onion Gardiner in a real estate exchange that went unrecorded at that time.
Nathaniel Gardiner was born Nathaniel Onion, the son of Sarah Onion and an unknown father in 1803. Sarah Onion died suddenly and Nathaniel and his sister Thankful became the wards of their Aunt Margaret Onion and her common law husband Richard Gardiner, who was descended from the slaves of Narragansett planter Ezekial Gardiner. When Nathaniel came of age, he took the last name of his adopted father and began a life as a merchant seaman under the name of Nathaniel Gardiner. Nat Gardiner died at sea onboard the 89 ft barque “Hector” and was buried at sea in 1851. His family was not notified of his death until years later when the “Hector” returned to the Narragansett Bay. The house and Nathaniel’s worldly possessions were left to his sister Thankful Onion who by that time was working as a domestic for Allen Mason Thomas. To allow the probate transfer to occur, A.M. Thomas, acting as the agent for the estate of Nat Gardiner, arranged for the official recording of the real estate transaction between the Case family, in the persons of John P. Case’s grandchildren Elizabeth Brenton Shaw and John Peck Case Shaw, and Nathaniel Onion Gardiner. This transaction, in which the house was described as the “Sambo place”, allowed legal ownership of the home to be transferred to Thankful Onion. Thankful lived in the home until 1870 when she, by then using the new legal name of Thankful Union, sold the home to John P. and Mercy Lewis. Thankful, lived out most of the rest of her days in the home of Allen Mason Thomas; spending only her last year at the Town Farm where she died in 1881.
